DPW recommends avoiding Ray Street on Wednesday night

Oct. 30, 2024. Ray Street construction area in red

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that GMI Asphalt LLC, will be performing pavement milling on Ray Street between Webster Street and Clarke Street on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



During this time, the section of Ray Street will have limited access. Travelers are advised to use North Adam Street or Union Street as alternative routes. Drivers are advised to follow posted detour signs and plan for potential delays.



The DPW asks residents to plan their activities accordingly and avoid the construction zone if possible and delays may be possible.

