Dr. Katharine Harrington named 2025 Franco-American of the Year

Dr. Katharine Harrington

MANCHESTER, NH – The Franco-American Centre presents the 2025 Franco-American of the Year Award to Dr. Katharine Harrington for her impactful promotion of French language, culture and heritage in NH.

“The Franco-American Centre (FACNH), has been recognizing a ‘Franco-American of the Year’ since 1983. The recipients have distinguished themselves through contributions to French language and culture in NH and I can think of nobody more deserving than her,” said Benoit Lamontagne, FACNH President.

Originally from Beverly, MA, Dr. Katharine (Kate) Harrington pursued her studies at St. Lawrence University and Texas Tech University before earning a PhD in French Studies from Brown University. After teaching at the Université de Lyon 2 in France and the University of Maine at Fort Kent, she began teaching at Plymouth State University in 2010 where she has served as chair of the Languages and Linguistics department and the Tourism, Environment, and Sustainable Societies academic unit.

With several community partners, she launched the Bienvenue au New Hampshire initiative that helps businesses and tourism providers welcome visitors from Québec and the French-speaking world. She has served as the President of the New Hampshire chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French since 2013. She is the Past President of the American Council of Québec Studies whose board she has served on since 2014.

She has also been involved with the Franco-American Centre since arriving in New Hampshire, serving on the Board of Trustees since 2017 and as Chair of the Education Committee. In addition to her involvement in many FACNH initiatives, she has most recently been instrumental in bringing the French Heritage Language Program to the state in 2023 and has served in an advisory role to Manchester Public Schools in their lead up to launching an elementary French immersion program in Fall 2025.

She is an author, avid hiker, cyclist, Nordic skier, and traveler. She lives in Plymouth with her husband and two teenage children.

The Franco-American of the Year award is typically announced during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations of June 24. An award ceremony will be held at NH PoutineFest on October 25, 2025.

The Franco-American Centre is dedicated to celebrating French language, culture and heritage throughout New Hampshire and has an office on the Saint Anselm College Campus.