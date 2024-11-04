Draft Wolfe Park plan gets community feedback

An overview of what the Wolfe Park upgrades hope to accomplish. Photo/Andrew Sylvia



MANCHESTER, N.H. – Community residents were invited to provide their feedback on the draft master plan for improvements to Wolfe Park in a meeting at the Cashin Senior Center on Monday evening.

Located on Harvell Street between Second Street and South Main Street, the park currently primarily consists of a softball field north of Harvell Street and the Lally baseball fields south of Harvell Street, with a small playground and brand-new basketball courts next to the baseball fields.

According to TF Moran President Bob Duvall, the master plan is an overview of concepts for redesign for the park with the hope that feedback from this meeting can provide specific details and modifications to increase the level public enjoyment of the park.

“The questions we heard from members of the audience tonight confirmed we’re on the right track, but there will be more feedback as the plan continues to develop,” said Duvall.

Bob Duvall on Nov. 4, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

There are two concepts for the renovation, with three of the four baseball fields to be replaced. The northeast field, closest to Dairy Queen, would become a skate park. The southeast field would become a set of pickleball courts, the southwest field would be retained.

In one option, the northwest field would have 64 additional parking spots and 6,000 more square feet of open space while the other option would have 49 additional parking spots and 2,400 more square feet of open space while making the skate park larger. There is also an option of either an outdoor gym with things such as chin-up bars or a set of bocce and cornhole hole courts just beyond centerfield of the softball field. It was also indicated that these options could be melded if that is what the community desires.

One of the Wolfe Park options. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

The other Wolfe Park option. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Drainage for the wetland areas south of the park are proposed as well as an entrance gate comparable to the one in other parts of the city like Rimmon Heights and the Gaslight District welcoming people to the park. The gate is also expected to work as a traffic calming device as well as a portion of the street where sidewalk curbing will jut into the street to create a short crosswalk.

Several current parts of the park would need removal and replacement due to their current state of disrepair such as the press box building at the softball field, fencing in the area and another dilapidated building near the current baseball fields.

Lighting was another item of discussion, with LED lights recommended for the softball field. There was also a question of whether the lights should be turned off at a certain time for the sake of nearby residents. The key was determining later lights would attract skateboarders to the park, which was determined as a positive attribute given their stewardship found maintaining other skate parks, or if it would attract other less desirable elements.

A sign at Wolfe Park was proposed. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

A trail around the softball field was also questioned as the wooded area just past the leftfield fence near the Carisbrooke apartment complex is currently very muddy and filled with trash according to members of the audience.

Renovation of the baseball and softball fields themselves was requested and there was a concern for other things like not enough shade, not enough benches for parents of children near the park’s playgrounds and too many amenities creating a crowded feel to the park.

There was also concern about the final design of the skate park and that it should be designed by those who specialize in designing skate parks and those who will use it. The plans are expected to be finalized by the end of the year in time for next spring’s budget cycle and potential construction of some elements in the plan next summer.

Anyone that would like to provide feedback but was not able to attend the meeting can email parks@manchesternh.gov