Driver crashes car through front entrance of Hanover Street Mobil convenience store

First responders assess the damage at the Hanover Street Mobil Kwik Stop convenience store after a woman drove her car through the front entrance on March 8, 2025. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire, police and AMR were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a report of a driver who crashed a vehicle through the front entrance of a Mobil gas station Kwik Stop convenience store on Hanover Street. [See video of the aftermath below.]

Responders arrived at 1079 Hanover St. at about 2:40 p.m. and found the building had significant damage and the vehicle partially inside the building. Firefighters worked to check the stability of the building and shut the electricity off to the area of the damage.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by AMR personnel and she refused medical treatment.

The worker on duty inside the store was behind the counter when the accident happened. He was not injured but the force of the crash as it hit the counter sent merchandise flying. Several coolers were pushed by the vehicle and damaged by the impact.

The clerk was not injured.

The woman driving the vehicle said her foot got stuck and the vehicle accelerated and she could not stop it.

A tow truck removed the vehicle. The accident is under investigation by Manchester Police.

Video footage by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo