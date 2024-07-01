Driver injured in tanker-truck rollover crash on Everett Turnpike

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

NASHUA, NH – At approximately 12:47 a.m. on July 1, 2024 Nashua Fire Alarm received several phone calls reporting a tractor trailer rollover on the FE Everett Turnpike Northbound in the area of Exit 8.

While responding, additional reports indicated the unit was a tanker, hauling motor oil which was leaking from the trailer. As that time, the Nashua Fire Rescue Hazardous Material Team was dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, crews located a tractor trailer off the roadway on its side with a single occupant heavily entrapped. Crews worked to extracted the operator using multiple sources of extraction equipment. Command requested a trauma alert at St. Joseph’s Hospital as well as air medical transport from Boston MedFlight. Crews worked for 24-minutes to extricate the operator. Boston MedfFlight landed at the scene and transported the patient to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA. The patient suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer was hauling approximately 6500 gallons of motor oil, which was leaking from several of the dome covers. Nashua Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team worked for about 1- hour to stabilize the trailer, contain run-off, and isolate further leaking. New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was requested to the scene to assist with mitigation efforts.

Nashua Fire Rescue crews remained on-scene for nearly 10-hours as representatives from B.L. Kitchen Transportation worked to remove oil from the overturned trailer was offloaded onto another tanker.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by New Hampshire State Police. Mutual Aid Coverage was provided by Manchester and Merrimack fire departments.

