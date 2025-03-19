Dwyer goals not enough as Penmen fall to Assumption

Sean Dwyer. Photo/Jim Stankiewicz

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Sophomore Sean Dwyer (Ballston Spa, N.Y.) scored a pair of goals and added an assist and junior Aiden Blouin (Barre, Vt.) scored twice, but Southern New Hampshire University Men’s Lacrosse fell in the Northeast-10 opener 9-7 to Assumption University Tuesday night at Ouellette Stadium.

The first of Blouin’s two goals came in a man-up situation with 8:39 left to tie the game at 1-1. Lynch assisted on the goal. Sophomore Kyle Beckett (Monroe, Conn.) tallied with 4:18 to play in the first off a pass from sophomore Patrick Roy (North Andover, Mass.) to make it 3-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Assumption outscored the Penmen 3-0 in the second quarter, and their lead grew to 7-2 just 50 seconds into the third quarter.

Dwyer scored both of his goals in the third quarter as SNHU closed to within 8-4 heading into the final stanza. Blouin’s second of the game came off a terrific feed from redshirt freshman Joey Gallo (Derry, N.H.) to make it 8-5. A pair of man-up goals by sophomore Ryan Lynch (Derry, N.H.) and senior Gavin Kostandin (Exeter, N.H.) made it 9-7 with 1:58 to play, but that is as close as the Penmen would get.

Sophomore Matt Roy (North Andover, Mass.) made his first career start in goal for the Penmen on Tuesday night, earning 21 saves.

The Penmen lead the all-time series with the Greyhounds 26-14. Assumption wins a second consecutive game against SNHU.

SNHU will be host Saint Michael’s College on Saturday (March 22) at 11:00 a.m. That will be part of a doubleheader with Women’s Lacrosse, who will take on New Haven at 2:00 p.m.