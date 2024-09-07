Early-Season Glance: Manchester Memorial

MANCHESTER, NH – The Crusaders of Manchester Memorial High School are officially off and running, charing headfirst into the fall sports season. Here’s a glance at this year’s teams, as well as some early-season results.

Football

Head Coach

  • Robert Sturgis (7th year)

Last Season

  • 3-8 (missed postseason)

Captains

  • Collin Beaulieau (Senior)
  • Januel Pena Ramirez (Junior)
  • Jacob Schuff (Junior)
  • Mohammed Olanrewaju (Senior)

Returning Standouts

  • Collin Beaulieau (Senior, slot)
  • Januel Pena Ramirez (Junior, DL)
  • Jack Paradis (Junior, OL)
  • Jacob Schuff (Junior, Slot/DB)
  • Lucas Brown (Junior, DB)
  • Kaden Pelletier (Junior, LB)
  • Brady Harrison (Senior, QB)

Promising Newcomers

  • Joel Gomez (SO) TE
  • Jathyen Torres (SO) Slot
  • Ledum Adumene (SO) LB
  • Darius Rodriguez (SO) LB
  • Ashton Patnaude (FR) OL
  • Aiden Pultar (SO) OL
  • Gabe Felcjh (SO) FB

Expectations

“We are a young team but have a lot of players with a lot of varsity playing experience. We had a great offseason as a team and got a lot bigger and stronger as a group. We hope we can compete every week and fight for a playoff spot in Division 1. We are excited to keep building on our triple option offense and continue to build our team culture.” – Head Coach Robert Sturgis

Potential Challenges

“Depth is always a challenge, so staying healthy and getting over any growing pains of being a young football team,” – Head Coach Robert Sturgis

Early-Season Schedule

  • Friday, 9/6/24 – 12-7 loss @ Central (Providence)
  • Friday, 9/13/24 – 6:30 p.m., Home vs. Dover
  • Saturday, 9/21/24, 1 p.m., Home vs. Spaulding

Girls Volleyball

Head Coach

  • Nicholas Dobe (4th year at Memorial, 2nd coaching volleyball)

Last Season

“We did not perform too well last year. We decided to move down to Division II this season.” – Head Coach Nick Dobe

Captains

  • Aidan Simister
  • Jaelyn Butler
  • Sabina Mekic 

Returning Standuuts

  • Paige Simard (Outside hitter)
  • Sabina Mekic (Outside hitter)
  • My Setter Aidan Simister, my Middle Hitter Cadence Sanborn,and my Right side hitter Jaelyn Butler.

Promising Newcomers

  • Aubrey Bourque (Junior, libero)
  • Aurora Asdot (Sophomore, defensive specialist)
  • Ashlyn Kenny (Junior, middle hitter)
  • Bailey Woodrow (Defensive specialist)

Expectations

“My expectations for this season is compete at a high level and to continue to build team chemistry to challenge some of the teams ranked at the top of the conference.” – Head Coach Nick Dobe

Potential Challenges

“Our biggest challenge is how we have a lot of new players adjusting from JV to varsity after we had eight players graduate last year and also adjusting to a new system we are running and the D-II level.” – Head Coach Nick Dobe

Early-Season Schedule

  • Wednesday, Sept. 4 – 3-0 win vs. Manchester Central

Field Hockey (co-op with Central/Trinity)

Coaches

  • Head Coach – Meredith D’Onofrio (6 seasons at Memorial, first as Central-Memorial-Trinity co-op)
  • Assistants – Abby Yerrington, Jenna Mason, Eileen Burke and Dave Platte

Expectations

“Memorial and Central are in year one of their co-op, it’s been a great start and I think we really have the opportunity to be competitive now that we have the numbers to warrant two full teams. We have a huge senior class, so I expect them to work collaboratively to lead the team this season. 

“Our sights are set on playoffs. It’s been a few years since either team has been in playoff contention and we’re looking ahead to a common goal to surprise some teams along the way.” – Head Coach Meredith D’Onofrio

Returning standouts

“In the back field, we have a strong defensive line with seniors, Rosie Tague-Bleau (Central), Armani Holmes (Trinity) and Izabella Bradley (Memorial). Our midfield is strong with Grey McDonald and Madison McCaffrey, both from Memorial. And I expect our leading scorers to be Makayla Disilets and Catherine Tenn (Central). – Head Coach Meredith D’Onofrio

Potential challenges

Our challenger right now is blending the way Central and Memorial have done things in the past to find our new identity. But we’re excited for a fresh start as the Manchester Kings to break some of the stigmas we’ve had of being an underperforming team like in the past.” – Head Coach Meredith

Early-Season Schedule

  • Wednesday, 9/4/24 – 8-0 loss @ Exeter
  • Friday, 9/13/24 – 10-1 loss vs. Pinkerton
  • Monday, 9/9/24, 5:30 p.m. at Londonderry
  • Wednesday, 9/11/24, 4 p.m @ Winnacunnet

Cross Country (co-op with Central)

Head Coach

  • Sharon Nault (8th year)

Last Season

“They performed well. They all did what I thought they could do.” – Head Coach Sharon Nault

Returning Standouts

  • Avery Stumpf (Memorial)
  • Grace Hogan (Central)

“I’ve got a lot of freshmen. We will see how they stand out, but my sophomores from Memorial and Central are looking strong. I’m hoping for a standout season for them. One junior, Amber Murillo, I think is going to really have an amazing season.” – Head Coach Sharon Nault

Promising Newcomer

  • Freshman Elia Jabbour

“Give her some time and I think she will do great.” – Head Coach Sharon Nault

Expectations

“My expectations is that everyone PR’s at their last race.” – Head Coach Sharon Nault

Note: All varsity head coaches were reached out to for these preview articles. The teams of those who responded are featured here.

