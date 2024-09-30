Easterseals NH names Mike Leary as Major Gifts Officer

Leary

MANCHESTER, NH – Easterseals NH has appointed Mike Leary as a Major Gifts Officer. In this role, Leary will collaborate closely with the executive team, board members, senior leadership, staff, and volunteers to secure substantial donations and support the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike Leary to our Easterseals NH team,” said Pamela Hawkes, Chief Development Officer. “Mike brings a special insight to the needs of children, youth, and families, and this will be a real plus when talking with our donors and the public about our programs.”

Leary has extensive experience working with middle school and high school students both as a teacher and as a tennis coach. He served for more than a decade at The Derryfield School in Manchester, NH, where he was chair of the World Languages Department and a teacher of Latin and Humanities. Previously, Leary taught Latin and acted as an academic advisor at Norfolk Academy in Norfolk, VA.

He holds a BA in Classical Studies from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and an MA in Classical Studies from University of Maryland.