Edelblut stepping down as NH Commissioner of Education

NH Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, center, will step down from his post at the end of this term. File Photo

CONCORD, NH – Governor Kelly Ayotte announced Thursday that Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut will complete his term in office and will continue in holdover status to support schools through the end of the school year.

Commissioner Edelblut, the longest-serving education commissioner in the country, will help with important transitions including continuing to implement Department programming and working through the state budget process.

“Commissioner Frank Edelblut has led the way in making our state’s education system more innovative and forward-thinking, and he has played a key role in expanding educational opportunities for families,” said Governor Ayotte. “I thank Commissioner Edelblut for his service to our state and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. My office will launch a search for our next Education Commissioner who will build on this momentum and further our goal of improving our standards and academic performance, supporting our incredible teachers, and delivering a best-in-class education for every child in New Hampshire.”

The Governor’s office and Department of Education look forward to a strong and seamless transition.

“This agency remains committed to championing school choice, equipping educators with the tools they need to enhance learning, and providing resources that empower students to thrive. Since 2017, we have worked to positively impact students across the state – supporting public schools, nonpublic schools, public charter schools, home education, microschools, and Education Freedom Account students,” said Commissioner Edelblut. “Recognizing that every student learns differently, we have led policy changes that ensure all children have access to educational opportunities tailored to meet their needs. This includes initiatives like the Learn Everywhere program, Open Enrollment Schools, Innovation Schools, Public Charter Schools and Education Freedom Accounts, which provide New Hampshire families with the flexibility and resources to support student success.”

Edelblut continued, “With a strong educational foundation already in place, our state is well-positioned for continued growth. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues across New Hampshire and the nation who have joined me in expanding pathways to education and advancing learner-centered opportunities. I have been honored to assist parents, students and educators whenever they have reached out to me, and I will continue to keep their needs at the forefront. While there is still work ahead, I look forward to partnering with Governor Ayotte to ensure the Department remains steadfast in its vision to ‘Live Free and Learn.’”