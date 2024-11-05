Election Day in Manchester

11 a.m. We’re hearing from voters across the city that the wait time is averaging about 45 minutes to an hour.
11:45 a.m. in Ward 6 a line wrapped around McLaughlin Middle School and the wait to vote was a little over an hour.
7: a.m. Joyce Craig and Chris Pappas cast their votes at Webster Elementary in Ward 1.
New Hampshire got off to the earliest start with the traditional Dixville Notch midnight vote which ended in a split-decision: Trump, 3; Harris 3. We have a story here with more details on that.