Elliot 1-Day Surgery earns advanced orthopedic certification for total joint replacement

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce that Elliot 1-Day Surgery Center has earned an Orthopaedic Advanced Certification for its Total Joint Program from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Elliot 1-Day Surgery is the only ambulatory surgery center to earn this prestigious certification in New Hampshire. This highlights that Elliot 1-Day Surgery Center meets the highest level of nationally recognized standards of quality health care set by AAAHC.

Elliot Hospital’s Vice President of Surgical and Procedural Services, Beverly Primeau says, “We are committed to the highest quality of orthopedic care. This achievement is a demonstration to our community that we continue to put our patients’ needs first, and we are dedicated to meeting the highest standards our industry holds. Our orthopedic Total Hip and Knee program and team led by Kelly Greulich MSN-RN director of ambulatory surgical services, continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to quality, preparing and delivering care that ensures the best possible patient outcomes. We are very proud of the team for the effort given to reach this significant designation.”

Certification involves both an onsite survey and ongoing compliance to high standards. Elliot 1-Day Surgery demonstrates the use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, ongoing performance improvement strategies, and cultivates an organization that is aimed at providing safe and effective care.

