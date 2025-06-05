Elliot Health System to operate The Doorway for Greater Manchester Region starting July 1

Elliot Hospital will start serving as The Doorway for the Manchester region July 1, 2025. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MORE INFO: thedoorway.nh

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System has been selected to operate the Manchester location of The Doorway, a statewide program that connects people to treatment and recovery services for substance use. The transition will officially take place on July 1, 2025.

The Doorway is a statewide network coordinated by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), with nine regional hubs ensuring timely access to screening, evaluation, treatment options, and ongoing recovery support. Elliot Health System will assume operations of the Greater Manchester location, bringing clinical strength and community partnerships to the role.

“The Elliot has a proven track record of meeting complex needs with clarity, urgency and compassion,” said Gregory Baxter, MD, President & CEO of Elliot Health System. “Assuming leadership of The Doorway aligns with our mission – and we are ready to strengthen this critical access point, enhance coordination and ensure every person who reaches out is met with timely, effective support.”

This transition builds on Elliot Health System’s longstanding commitment to integrated care and community partnership. Under the leadership of Annette Escalante, Director of Substance Use Services, The Doorway will be positioned within a continuum of services that includes behavioral health, crisis stabilization, and care coordination—making it easier for individuals to get the help they need at any stage of recovery.

“The Doorway is more than just a point of entry—it’s a pathway to hope,” said Martha Dodge, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive. “We are preparing to serve approximately 1500 individuals annually, and we are committed to ensuring each person receives timely, respectful, and effective care.”

This next chapter builds on Elliot Health System’s longstanding commitment to compassionate care and community service. Its vision—to be your first choice to give and receive care—drives every initiative to better meet the needs of those it serves.

Additional details about service hours, location, and referral processes will be shared in the coming weeks.