Elliot Hospital hosts first survivor banquet

Event brought together survivors of cardiac arrest to reconnect with caregivers and celebrate life

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System on May 18 held its first Survivor Banquet. In the spirit of connection, celebrating life, and gratitude, Elliot Hospital hosted six survivors of cardiac arrest and the professionals involved in the continuum of their lifesaving care for an evening banquet at Manchester Country Club.

For survivors of a life-changing health event, outlook on life can change and connection with others is important. Similarly, professionals who help to save the lives of individuals cherish the opportunity to reconnect with those they have served.

From 911 dispatchers and prehospital providers to Elliot Hospital’s Emergency Department through the ICU, many teams work closely together to save the lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest. More than 138 of these professionals attended the banquet to celebrate and to spend time with former patients. Patients and their loved ones expressed their gratitude for the care they witnessed.

“It is such an honor to bring together these survivors with their care teams. This event shows how many people are involved in life saving care from the moment you call 911 and how much collaboration it takes to save a life. For many of us, the only time we have seen these patients are on arguably the worst day of their lives,” said Dr. Erin Wirths, Elliot Hospital emergency physician. “It is such a privilege to be able to reconnect and spend time with them again as happy, healthy community members and be reminded that what we do each day at the Elliot makes such a huge difference in so many lives.”

American Medical Response, the agency responsible for responding to emergency EMS calls in the city of Manchester, had many prehospital caregivers in attendance.

“Every day our paramedics come into work knowing that they may be tasked with saving someone’s life,”said Jason Preston, Director of Operations for American Medical Response New Hampshire. “It is an extraordinary responsibility placed upon them. I am so proud of each and every one of our team members that rose to the occasion and intervened when they were needed most. I think that reuniting with the people who they saved is a gift, a really tangible way of showing the impact and importance of the work we do.”

It was a special evening, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.

