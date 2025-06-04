Eversource/Easter Seals 5K to close downtown streets on Thursday

The Eversource (Easterseals) 5k will be held on – Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 6:20 PM. This race will cause the closure of a portions of city streets in Manchester, as well as detouring traffic around those closed streets.

Road From To Closed Open Elm St W. Merrimack St Granite St 2:30 PM 8:00 PM W. Merrimack St Elm St Canal St Canal St Granite St W. Brook St 6:30 PM 8:00 PM Langdon St Canal St Elm St 6:30 PM 8:00 PM W. Brook St Canal St Elm St 6:30 PM 8:00 PM Bridge St Bridge

(Eastbound) McGregor Square Elm St 6:30 PM 8:00 PM

The timing of these closures is approximate and is as close to the estimated times of runners/ walkers on the course as possible. The Manchester Police recommend planning for some delays if you are driving into that area of the city on June 5th. There will be detours set up and a police officer at the closures to assist. Please use caution while traveling through this area and be aware of runners on the road.



***Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) – temporary route change***



The MTA bus stop “Downtown Hubs” will be relocated to Lake Ave by SNHU Arena. Lake Ave will be for all northbound busses and Chestnut St for all Southbound buses.