Everything you need to know for Taco Tour 2025

THE HIGHLIGHTS

When: May 8, 2025

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Manchester, NH

What: 100+ restaurants are selling their signature tacos for $3. CASH ONLY.

Vibe: Walk Elm Street & side Streets, consume as many tacos as you can handle, and have fun!

Click Here to Download the Official Taco Tour Map!

Where you can find:

Locations of participating restaurants

List of each restaurant’s signature taco, and whether it is Vegan, Gluten Free or Vegetarian!

Parking

Portable Toilets

Water Stations & More!

Maps are available in advance of the event at Diz’s Café.

Event is Rain or Shine!

Taco Tour Manchester Concert Presented by Manchester-Boston Regional Airport featuring: The Far Out & Sugar Kings

Grab some $3 tacos and head on over to the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage, powered by 92.5 The River, for our free Taco Tour Manchester Concert, presented by Manchester-Boston Regional Airport! The bandstand stage is located at the intersection of Elm & Bridge Street.

4:30 p.m.

Sugar Kings

6:00

The Far Out

Click Here for More About the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Concert!

VOTING

Click here to VOTE for Best Taco during Taco Tour Manchester! The winning restaurant will receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice, bragging rights, and a Trophy sponsored by Autofair! There is also voting for Most Creative Taco!

Voting begins on May 8, at 4 p.m.

Vote for Best Taco During the Event!

PAYMENT

Bring CASH to pay for your $3 tacos. There are many ATM’s throughout downtown, but stop by a bank before to stock up on one dollar bills!

TRASH

Please help keep our downtown clean. There will be trash bins throughout downtown courtesy of the Manchester Highway Department. Many restaurants may also have trash bins. Please do not throw trash onto the street – and always place it in a trash bin. If a trash bin is overflowing or too full, please let a Taco Tour Manchester Volunteer or Staff Member know and they can take care of it.

Additionally, posters and other promotional items are not allowed on city property and will be removed.

STREET CLOSURES

To ensure that setup process and closure of roads go in a smooth, timely and safe manner for the event, the City of Manchester has announced that on May 8, 2025 there will be no parking on Elm Street from Granite/Elm to Bridge/Elm. Any vehicles left on Elm St. within the area mentioned after Noon will be towed, and at the owner’s expense. Chestnut Street will remain open, however most roads will be closed at Chestnut Street headed towards Elm Street inside this area. Lake Ave, Granite Street and Bridge Street will remain open.

Closures include:

Elm from Bridge to Granite

Hanover up to Chestnut

Merrimack up to Chestnut

If you typically park on the street in one of these areas, and do not move your vehicle before 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, you will be towed.

EVENT PARKING

You are encouraged to download the Official Taco Tour Manchester Map, and plan your route accordingly. Parking options are noted on the map.

Some suggestions:

Park at the DoubleTree Parking Garage and start your tour @ The Goat, Republic Brewing or The Current

Park at Victory Garage and start your tour @ Consuelos

Park at the Hartnett Lot and start your tour @ The Wild Rover or The Red Arrow

Park at the SNHU Garage and start your tour @ The Patio

Park at Arms Park and start your tour @ Stark Brewing

Park at Pearl Street Lot and start your tour @ The Farm or NXT Coffee

Don’t want to bother with Parking? Take an Uber or Lyft from a location outside of Downtown! Suggested Uber/Lyft delivery locations outside of road closures would be: Victory Street Garage, SNHU Arena, or The Farm.

BICYCLE PARKING

Thanks to Queen City Bike Collective, Bicycle Parking at Taco Tour Manchester is available for FREE at Stanton Plaza, 700 Elm Street, Manchester.

While it is not required to get a “ticket” to park your bike, if you do, it will help QC Bike plan so that they can make every effort to take your bike, even when they are filling up!

Ride your bike to the event and leave it safely with Queen City Bike Collective at Stanton Plaza, 700 Elm Street!

Click here to reserve a Bicycle Parking Ticket

SHUTTLE/TROLLEY

Now you don’t have to walk or drive to Taco locations not on Elm Street! Hop on the Trolley for free!

Service begins at 4 p.m. Stops Include:

The Foundry, 50 Commercial St

900 Degrees, 50 Dow Street

Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash Street

The Farm, 1181 Elm Street

Rock n Roll Meatballs, 179 Elm Street

SNHU Arena, 555 Elm Street

NH Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive



SAFETY

Any alcoholic beverages purchased at any stop along the Taco Tour MUST BE consumed on the premises of the establishment where purchased. Take a break and grab a cold Dos Equis at any of our great downtown establishments along the tour. Please drink responsibly!

SHOPPING & OTHER EVENTS WHILE YOU TACO

Participating Retailers w/ fun, taco-themed items and activities:

The Fisher Cats are offering $3 off tickets to their 6:35pm game: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Manchestertaco2

The Magic Man, Dasean Greene will be performing at Fishtoes!

The Real Deal Jazz Combo will be performing at The Beacon Building from 4p to 6p

DJ Reklss will be performing at The Doubletree Hotel

DJ Darren Roy will be performing at AR Workshop/Crimson & Clover Florist

AR Workshop will have DIY Crafts for the family!

Granite State Escape is running a scavenger hunt throughout the event! Visit their booth for details

Beeze Tees is the official home of Taco Tour Manchester merchandise and will have several booths at the event

Visit the balloon and signage display to snap a fun photo at 1000 Elm Street! The display is put together by Ellie & Piper Party Boutique and LED Marquee Signage Southern NH.