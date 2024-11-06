F-Cats’ Brown wins award

Dasan Brown. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, NH — On Monday, November 4, Minor League Baseball announced New Hampshire outfielder Dasan Brown (TOR No. 23, MLB Pipeline) as one of Rawlings’ 2024 MiLB Gold Glove winners. The 23-year-old Brown recorded 226 putouts and six outfield assists in 100 games between Vancouver and New Hampshire in 2024 and posted a .996 fielding percentage.

“Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year’s group of Gold Glove Award winners and we look forward to following their careers as they climb the ladder to Major League Baseball,” said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. “We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the “Finest In The Field.”

Baseball America tabbed Brown as Toronto’s Best Athlete amongst all 2024 outfield farmhands. Brown helped drive the High-A Canadiens to a 2023 Northwest League Championship before being promoted to New Hampshire.

Drafted out of Abbey Park High School in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Brown was selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft and joined the Fisher Cats in the midst of his third summer of full-season ball. Brown received promotion to New Hampshire from High-A Vancouver on August 6 and appeared in 32 games with the Fisher Cats to close the 2024 season.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding defensive seasons,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. “These nine prospects stood out among their peers and have earned the distinction that comes with being selected for this prestigious award.”

All of the 2024 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove winners will be recognized during pregame in early 2025.