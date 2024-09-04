Fall sports preview: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, high school is now back in session, and with it, the fall sports season. The following is a look at teams and athletes from Derryfield School taking to their respective playing surfaces this autumn.

Field Hockey

Head Coach

Katie Bulk (second year)

Last Season

4-8-2 record (lost in preliminary round of playoffs)

“The majority of those games were decided by one goal differential, so you can see how close we were in many moments. It was a year of many adjustments. Introducing a new playing style and different team standards takes time to implement. Our final game in the preliminary round against Souhegan was an excellent fight and we were in a deadlock through the majority of the game. One defensive mistake with 10 minutes on the clock gave them the go ahead goal, but we were evenly matched and we had our moments we didn’t capitalize on. Overall, it was a season of learning and I genuinely feel our record did not reflect that progress that was made throughout the season. Severely coaches from other teams would agree with that statement. – Head coach Katie Bulk

Captains

Chloe Bremberg (Senior M/F)

Jess Avalon (Senior GK)

Ava Kosakowski (Junior M/F)

“Our captains this year truly represent the spirit of this team and they continue to provide an impressive example both on and off the field for our younger players.” – Head coach Katie Bulk

Returning Standouts

Chloe Bremberg (Senior M/F)

Jess Avalon (Senior GK)

Ava Kosakowski (Junior M/F)

Sarah Stonaker (Senior M/F)

“These athletes are the backbone of our team through the midfield and continue to improve with each practice. They will put on a good show this year.” – Head coach Katie Bulk

Promising Newcomers

“Titi Latinwo (D/M) is a promising freshman joining our squad this year. She is like a sponge and brings great energy to our team.” – Head coach Katie Bulk

Expectations

“My expectation for this team is that we take pride in our team. Our team chemistry is impressive and many of the girls have worked, and continue to work, hard to learn the new formation and concepts we are introducing this year. Of course, we want to win and make the playoffs, that is a given. More than that, I hope we have pride in our performance and continue to uplift each other, be open to new ideas, and work hard for the teammate next to us. This is one of the best teams I’ve worked with in terms of chemistry and trust. It’s not easy to build that. However, those principles will carry us through tough moments. We cannot always control the outcome, but we can control our attitude and mindset. I expect us to work for each other and leave every game satisfied with the work we put in.” – Head Coach Katie Bulk

Potential challenges?

“Our challenge this year can also be our greatest asset. We have a younger team with lots of room for growth. Things may not always be polished, as that comes with time and experience. However, the energy and youth of our team gives us opportunities to do things differently and continue to learn and adjust. Very much looking forward to what we accomplish this year and into the future.

“We like being underdogs and enjoy the challenge that comes with it. Here’s to some surprises this season.” – Head Coach Katie Bulk