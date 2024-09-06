Fall Sports Preview: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH – Hundreds of Manchester Central High School athletics are poised for another fall sports season, looking for success, personal and team growth and character building over the weeks to come. Here’s look at several of the teams:

Football

Cindy Lavigne photo

Head Coach

Ryan Ray (18th year)

Last Season

2-8 (missed postseason)



Returning Standouts

Nick Barbee OL/DL

Matthew Koenig OL/DL

Jesus Contreras OL/DL

Jacoby Sanchez OL/DL

Cayden Salvi QB

Trevor Wong TB/LB

Wyatt Fougere TB/DB

Remy Content FB/LB

Lleyton Sargent FB/LB

Liam King WR/DB

Owen Taylor-Gelinas WR/DB

Cody England TE/LB

Expectations

“We have a great group of young people who have worked extremely hard and who are over the top excited for the challenges that lay ahead/ In the DI Central conference, every week will be an enormous challenge. but I feel confident that this group will stick together and will fight, will compete and will get better everyday from now until the last play on Thanksgiving morning.” – Head coach Ryan Ray

Girls Volleyball

Head Coach

Edward True (25 years)

Last Season

“We did really well and we were competitive in almost all our matches. We performed extremely well against the other city teams (1-0 vs Memorial, 1-1 vs West and 2-0 vs Trinity).” – Head coach Ed True

Promising Newcomers

Ella Guiliano

Expectations

“This season is going to be a rebuilding one (as I lost everyone from varsity last year), but I expect us to continue learning and to be competitive.” – Head Coach Ed True



Potential challenges?

“The big one is that I have a young inexperienced team.” – Head Coach Ed True

Field Hockey

Coaches

Head Coach – Meredith D’Onofrio (6 seasons at Memorial, first as Central-Memorial-Trinity co-op)

Assistants – Abby Yerrington, Jenna Mason, Eileen Burke and Dave Platte

Expectations

“Memorial and Central are in year one of their co-op, it’s been a great start and I think we really have the opportunity to be competitive now that we have the numbers to warrant two full teams. We have a huge senior class, so I expect them to work collaboratively to lead the team this season.

“Our sights are set on playoffs. It’s been a few years since either team has been in playoff contention and we’re looking ahead to a common goal to surprise some teams along the way.” – Head Coach Meredith D’Onofrio

Returning standouts

“In the back field, we have a strong defensive line with seniors, Rosie Tague-Bleau (Central), Armani Holmes (Trinity) and Izabella Bradley (Memorial). Our midfield is strong with Grey McDonald and Madison McCaffrey, both from Memorial. And I expect our leading scorers to be Makayla Disilets and Catherine Tenn (Central). – Head Coach Meredith D’Onofrio

Potential challenges

“Our challenger right now is blending the way Central and Memorial have done things in the past to find our new identity. But we’re excited for a fresh start as the Manchester Kings to break some of the stigmas we’ve had of being an underperforming team like in the past.” – Head Coach Meredith D’Onofrio.

Central-West Girls Soccer

Coaches

Head Coach – Josh Bouthot (3rd season)

Assistant Coaches – Gary Spiewak and Jamie Huddleston

Last Season

2-14 last year (Seven losses by two goals or less)

Beat Memorial and Merrimack

Captains

Elizabeth Kelley (Senior – second year as captain)

Giana Arzilli (Senior)

Braelin Smith (Senior)

Returning Standouts

“Senior Gianna Arzilli and sophomore Nevaeh Powell were our leading scorers last season. They bring experience and skill to our midfield and continue to lead our attack, having combined on our first goal of the season versus Pinkerton.

“Senior Elizabeth Kelley and junior Tianna Mann lead our defense with intense effort and goal saving plays in all situations. In all, we have 12 returning players on a roster of 17.” – Head Coach Josh Bouthot

Expectations

“This is year two of the co-op between Central and West for girls soccer. We are really focused on extending our competitive play for a full 80 minutes. Full game fitness has been an issue and I’m hopeful we can improve throughout the season. We are also working hard to be competitive in our effort against all of our opponents. We want to limit mistakes and make teams beat us rather than us beating ourselves.” – Head coach Josh Bouthot

Potential Challenges

“We are still struggling with overall numbers and experience. We currently dress 36 players between our varsity and JV teams. For many of our players, there is only 1-2 years of experience. – Head Coach Josh Bouthot

Boys Soccer

Head Coach

Maid Ahmic (2nd season as head coach, 10th with program)

Last Season

12-4 (reached D-I semifinals)

Captains

Angelo Ngemonza

Sean Venator

Muhammad Traore

Returning Standouts

Amar Kamaric

Muhammad Traore

Angelo Ngemonza

Samuel O’Toole

Sean Venator

Thomas Montminy

Promising Newcomers

Benjamin Ruzigama

Expectations

“Expectations are to get better each day and hopefully by the end of the year we will be able to compete for a state title.” – Head coach Maid Ahmic

