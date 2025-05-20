Families in Transition announces new CFO

Mike McCaffrey will join Families in Transition as its new Chief Financial Officer.

“With more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations across both the financial services and non-profit sectors, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our organization. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all day-to-day finance and accounting operations. He will also play a critical part in the organization’s strategic planning process and work closely with the Board of Directors on all financial matters,” said Maria Devlin, President & CEO of Families in Transition.

Prior to joining Families in Transition, Mike was the CFO at Planning Office for Urban Affairs, Inc.and has held key leadership positions throughout his career, including CFO for CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), regional CFO for the American National Red Cross, CFO for Mercantile Bank and Mercantile Capital Corporation, and Vice President IT and Strategic Planning for People’s Savings Bank.

“We are thrilled to have Mike on board and look forward to the expertise and strategic insight he will bring to Families in Transition as we continue to grow and serve our community,”said Devlin.

Prior to McCaffrey’s hiring the CFO position was unfilled while a search was being conducted.