Families in Transition gears up for annual fundraising breakfast set for Nov. 26

MANCHESTER, NH – Families in Transition will host the 31st Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Hundreds of businesses, political and community leaders will gather at the organization’s largest annual fundraiser to kick off the holiday season with heartfelt giving in support of people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the Granite State.

Last year, the event raised $270,000 to support the organization’s mission of

preventing and breaking the cycle of homelessness.

The funds raised support Families in Transition emergency shelters for individuals and families,

affordable and supportive housing to people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, food

programs that provide hunger relief, and essential supportive services. Members of the

community are encouraged to make a gift to support programs and services that aid people

experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in New Hampshire.

This year, New Hampshire visual artist, Benjamin Archibald, will be joining the event to create a

custom work of art. During the event, Benjamin will be collecting fingerprints of attendees to

create a painting of the Manchester skyline. Other event highlights will include New Hampshire

singer and songwriter, April Cushman, and remarks from the Mayor of Manchester, Jay Ruais.

“We are honored by the commitment of our community partners who have instrumental in

helping us meet the needs of so many of our neighbors,” says Maria Devlin, President, and

Chief Executive Officer of Families in Transition. “Each year the need for our programs and

services continues to grow, and thanks to the generosity of event attendees and supporters we

can continue to support people when they need it the most.”

The 31st Annual Breakfast will be presented by Cogswell Benevolent Trust and is also

supported by Community Partner Sponsor Spectrum Marketing Companies. To learn more

about the event or to make a donation, visit the event page.