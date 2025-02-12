Feb. 15 rally to raise awareness of humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo

A UNICEF-supported cholera team add chlorine to water collected from a reservoir in Goma, in the DR Congo. Photo/Jospin Benekire via UN.org

MANCHESTER, NH — A peaceful rally to bring attention to the ongoing humanitarian and social crises in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will take place on February 15, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Manchester City Hall. Organized by the Congolese Community of NH (CCNH) and other allies, the event aims to amplify the voices of those affected by decades of conflict and promote the global call for justice, peace, and sustainable development in the region.

The rally to “Stand in Solidarity with the People of the Congo” will include speeches from activists fighting for change and opportunities for attendees to learn more about the decades-long war and its root causes. Participants will also be encouraged to sign petitions calling on NH leaders to add their voices to the international call for action to address the humanitarian crisis and support long-term solutions.

Congolese leaders, allies, community members and partners from across NH will come together to raise public awareness of the violence and call on our Congressional leaders to support protections for Congolese asylum seekers, invest in peace in the DRC and put a stop to the purchase of raw materials (particularly cobalt and colton) from high conflict areas.

Matimano

“What is happening in Goma (Eastern DRC) is tragic, and we cannot stay silent about it. I was born in Goma and my extended family lives there now. What’s happening on the ground is different from what is shown in the media. M23 is armed, dressed, and fully funded by Rwanda. Food, water, and electricity are cut off, and the prices of goods have skyrocketed because the city is cut off. We cannot stay silent anymore,” said Jozimar Matimano, a local artist and a member of Congolese community.

Georges

“The Democratic Republic of Congo has endured unimaginable challenges, from armed conflict and exploitation to widespread displacement and poverty. This rally is our way of saying that what is happening in Congo is a global crisis. We see the pain, we hear the voices of family members, friends and loved ones, and we must stand with them,” said Sarah Georges, of Manchester, who is a board member of the Congolese Community of NH.

“The DRC has grappled with decades of destabilization from external powers, armed conflict fueled by the exploitation of natural resources, and human rights violations. Countless lives have been lost due to violence, preventable diseases and lack of access to clean water, healthcare, and food. Millions of people have been displaced, forced to migrate to distant nations including the U.S. where they are met with discrimination, detention and deportation. The war must end now,” said Grace Kindeke, who also serves on the Congolese Community of NH board.

Kindeke

“The key to the future is in our youth. The only way to ensure a peaceful future and give young Congolese people the chance to create successful and meaningful lives is by bringing an end to the war and atrocities that have engulfed eastern DRC,” said Congolese Community of NH board member Romeo Masuku.

“Contrary to what the international community and the media like to describe as ethnic conflicts among the different factions or rebel groups in the Eastern Congo, the two decade-long proxy war is fueled, supported by corporate and western interests to exploit and steal its vast mineral resources. For too long, the world has purposefully overlooked the way some foreign powers have armed and provided military training to Congo’s neighboring countries which has created discord, destabilized the country and harmed women and children. It must end now,” said Christine Kindeke, Congolese community leader and Manchester resident.



All are invited to join the rally to demonstrate solidarity and work together to end the fighting. The event is free and open to the public.