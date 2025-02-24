Feb. 24 Pizza Madness Tournament Update: 22 nominees after Day One (plus one disqualified contestant…)

Hello Manchester!

After about 24 hours of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament, there are already 22 nominees vying for the prize of the Manchester area’s best pizza. One person wanted it to be 23 since they loved the deep dish at Flight Center, but alas, Flight Center is no more.

Here’s a list of the standings as of 9:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Votes here in the preliminary round will determine seedings in the tournament brackets starting next week. To add your vote to the current tallies of these contestants or to nominate your own contestant, fill out a preliminary round ballot here. For contestant qualification rules, click here.

Courtesy/Tiffany Lewis

Deadproof Pizza Company: 9

Vintage Pizza: 7

Alley Cat Pizzeria: 3

Crown Tavern: 2

Fotia Greek Taverna: 2

Naki’s Pizza and Bar (Hooksett): 2

Jimmy’s House of Pizza:

Pizza Man: 2

Rizza’s: 2

Sal’s: 2

Souvlaki: 2

Buxton’s (Derry): 1

Chelby’s: 1

Grand Slam – South Main Street: 1

Grand Slam – South Mammoth Road: 1

Hot Stone Pizza: 1

Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria: 1

Pizza Express: 1

Ricochet (Derry): 1

Romano’s Pizza (Litchfield): 1

Season’s Tickets: 1

Shopper’s: 1

Flight Center: 1 (but they’re not eligible since they went out of business)