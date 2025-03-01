    Feb. 28 Pizza Madness Tournament Preliminary Round Update

    Byline:
    ,

    The preliminary round of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament ends this weekend. Have you cast your ballot yet? You can do so here. In the meantime, here’s an update as of Friday night.

    Fotia Greek Taverna86
    Seasons Tickets Sports Pub33
    Dead Proof Pizza31
    Vintage Pizza14
    Pizza Man of Manchester8
    Market Basket (Bedford)8
    Chelby’s7
    Alley Cat7
    Souvlaki Pizza & Subs6
    900 Degrees4
    Venice Old Style Pizza4
    Shoppers4
    Crown Tavern4
    Sal’s Pizza3
    Olympus Pizza3
    Olive Haven Pizzeria3
    Naki’s (Hooksett)3
    Buxtons (Derry)3
    Rizza’s Pizza2
    Pizza by Rocco2
    Pappy’s Pizza2
    Ollie’s (Pinardville)2
    Market Basket (Manchester)2
    Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria2
    Jimmy’s House of Pizza2
    Whole Foods (Bedford)1
    Weeks Pizza (Goffstown)1
    Simon’s Pizza & Roast Beef1
    Romano’s Pizza (Litchfield)1
    Ricochet (Derry)1
    Pizza Express1
    Papa Gino’s (Merrimack)1
    Luigi’s1
    Hot Stone Pizza1
    Grand Slam (South Mammoth Road)1
    Grand Slam (South Main Street)1
    Flight Center*1

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 