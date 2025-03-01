Feb. 28 Pizza Madness Tournament Preliminary Round Update

The preliminary round of the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament ends this weekend. Have you cast your ballot yet? You can do so here. In the meantime, here’s an update as of Friday night.

Fotia Greek Taverna 86 Seasons Tickets Sports Pub 33 Dead Proof Pizza 31 Vintage Pizza 14 Pizza Man of Manchester 8 Market Basket (Bedford) 8 Chelby’s 7 Alley Cat 7 Souvlaki Pizza & Subs 6 900 Degrees 4 Venice Old Style Pizza 4 Shoppers 4 Crown Tavern 4 Sal’s Pizza 3 Olympus Pizza 3 Olive Haven Pizzeria 3 Naki’s (Hooksett) 3 Buxtons (Derry) 3 Rizza’s Pizza 2 Pizza by Rocco 2 Pappy’s Pizza 2 Ollie’s (Pinardville) 2 Market Basket (Manchester) 2 Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria 2 Jimmy’s House of Pizza 2 Whole Foods (Bedford) 1 Weeks Pizza (Goffstown) 1 Simon’s Pizza & Roast Beef 1 Romano’s Pizza (Litchfield) 1 Ricochet (Derry) 1 Pizza Express 1 Papa Gino’s (Merrimack) 1 Luigi’s 1 Hot Stone Pizza 1 Grand Slam (South Mammoth Road) 1 Grand Slam (South Main Street) 1 Flight Center* 1