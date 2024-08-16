Fidelity Investments Associates Donate More Than 150,000 Meals to Support Those in Need in NH

Manchester, N.H. – Associates at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack, N.H., recently donated the equivalent of a combined 150,000 meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank. Fidelity Investments held a virtual food drive, collected food items on campus in Merrimack and, for the second year in a row, they hosted a New Hampshire Food Bank Mac Off, a macaroni and cheese meal-packing event, at their Merrimack Campus, where hundreds of associates came together to package macaroni and cheese meals.

“We are extremely grateful to the entire team at Fidelity for their continued generosity and support of the New Hampshire Food Bank,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “An estimated one in 10 people in New Hampshire, including one in seven children, experience food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Partnerships like this are critical to our efforts to help those in need.”

“The New Hampshire Food Bank does vital work to address the basic needs of families in our state,” said Sean Howell, regional co-leader at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack. “We’re proud of our New Hampshire associates for coming together to support these ongoing efforts.”

In 2023, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 16 million pounds of food to more than 400 nonprofit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution to meet the need.

For more information and to donate, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.