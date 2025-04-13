Final Nashua Concert with Music Director Roger Kalia.

Nashua, NH. Symphony New Hampshire presents It’s All Overtures on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30PM at the Nashua Center for the Arts. Join Maestro Kalia and Executive Director Deanna Hoying for Preludes pre-concert talk at 6:30PM to get the most out of the music. Tickets start at $32 and are available by calling the Nashua Center for the Arts box office at (800)657-8774 or by visiting SymphonyNH.org.



Overtures have long been the gateway to great musical works, setting the stage with energy, drama, and excitement. This program brings together a collection of timeless overtures from legendary composers, highlighting their ability to captivate audiences from the very first note.



For his final concert in Nashua as Music Director, Roger Kalia has curated an engaging program that includes Overtures to Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Rossini’s William Tell and Bernstein’s West Side Story to name a few. These pieces, known for their brilliance and emotional depth, promise to transport concertgoers on a sweeping musical journey.



“We’re excited to share this thrilling program with our audience,” said Maestro Kalia. “Overtures are the perfect blend of excitement and storytelling, and this concert will showcase their power and beauty in a way that is both accessible and exhilarating.”

Symphony New Hampshire is dedicated to performing great music with an exceptional orchestra to enrich and delight our diverse audiences, expand the musical and humanitarian contributions of our entire arts community, provide learning opportunities with performances that spread beauty, empowerment and goodwill.

FINAL CONCERTS FOR THIS SEASON

May 10, 2025 -A final concert led by Maestro Kalia as Symphony New Hampshire’s music director will take place in Concord NH on Saturday May 10th at the Capitol Center for the Arts. You can still get tickets here.

May 18, 2025 – The final concert in the 2025 Illuminated Ensembles series brings the SNH Woodwind Quintet to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an evening of classical chamber music.

Starting in the fall, five finalists for the position of Music Director will share their expertise and vision for the path forward for the Symphonic sound of the Granite state. Sign up for their newsletter to stay up to date with your opportunities to participate.