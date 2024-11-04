Final push: Vance campaigns in the Granite State with NH Republicans

US Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) and current Republican candidate for Vice President at campaign speech in Derry, NH. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

DERRY, NH – Republican Vice Presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance traveled to Derry Sunday to campaign. Sending the number two on the ticket to the Granite State two days before the election shows the Republicans fighting for New Hampshire’s four electoral college votes.

Lines began to form for the 5 p.m. event around 11 a.m. at the New England Sports Center complex with an estimated 1,400 supporters gathered indoors. Another 300 remained outside the venue when it was filled to listen to the event on speakers in the cold fall evening.

Stephen Stepanek Chair of the Trump NH Campaign and Republican congressional candidates Russel Prescott and Lilly Tang-Willliams addressed the crowd before Vance’s arrival.

“We’re no longer days away from the election. We’re hours away from the election. Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance will be the president and vice president of the United States. And they will be because all of you are going to get out and vote. And all of you are going to get your friends, your families, your co-workers to come out,” said Stepanek.

2nd Congressional District republican candidate Lilly Tang-Willliams at campaign event with US Senator J.D. Vance in Derry, NH. She was proud to point out and wave her pink wristband that identifies her birth gender as female. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

1st Congressional District republican candidate Russel Presscott speaking at campaign event with Republican candidate for Vice President, US Senator J.D. Vance in Derry, NH. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

2nd Congressional District republican candidate Lily Tang-Williams bounded onto the stage to deliver her remarks beginning with, “New Hampshire, live free or die state, is the greatest state in the country. I chose to become an American citizen 30 years ago. I gave up my Chinese citizenship because I embraced American ideals, freedom, the free market, free enterprise, and the rule of law. And free speech and equal protection, equal justice, liberty for all. Well, some people call me extreme. How can you call somebody like me extreme, who comes here for freedom and will defend the constitutional rights of citizens in the U.S. Congress?”

Tang-Wiliams announced that she had just received the endorsement of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

Her glee with the endorsement was apparent when she said, “He called me and messaged me after he retweeted my viral debate video. He said, Lily, I’m going to send you my video to help you to win. I just, I just can’t believe I talked to him personally. I said, is that you, really you, Mr. Kennedy? I can’t believe it. You know what, there’s so many miracles in this country that happened to me. As I told him, he was a God sent. The embodiment of the American dream.”

After Tang-Williams there was a 45-minute gap in the event where the crowd listened to a playlist of music beginning with the “YMCA “ while the stage remained empty. No explanation for the gap was provided but Donald Trump Junior was originally scheduled to appear with Vance. Many in the crowd voiced disappointment that he did not make an appearance in NH.

Vance walked onto the stage, arm-in-arm with his wife, Usha Vance, to the cheers of the crowd. He spoke for about 30 minutes and his speech was frequently interrupted with applause and shouts of approval.

“I’ve heard already since I’ve been in the state of New Hampshire about the terrible toll of Kamala Harris’ open border, about the migrant crisis that has made its way hundreds of miles from the American southern border right here to the state of New Hampshire. I hear from New Hampshire families who can’t afford the cost of groceries, and who can’t afford to buy a home. And I think our message to Kamala Harris in just two days is going to be very simple, and my running mate loves to say it.:“You are fired. Go back to San Francisco where you belong. We don’t want you in the White House,” said Vance.

US Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) and current Republican candidate for Vice President in front of the crowd at a campaign speech in Derry, NH. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

He connected the border crisis to the flow of opioids into the country. He told of his experience with his own addict mother and he celebrated her 10 years of sobriety. He blamed Harris for the flow of drugs saying, “It wasn’t coming across the border 10 years ago. Because I know, when you look at the number of our citizens who are dying of overdose deaths, think of all the second chances that have been taken away from American families. Think about all the people, and it breaks my heart, who have been deprived of the second chance that we got with my mother.”

The current opioid crisis began in 2013 and narcotics have been smuggled across the border during many administrations.

Vance referred to the border crisis and immigrants multiple times. He claimed Harris has and will “roll out the red carpet for illegal aliens” and provide them with Social Security and Medicaid. He also blamed “them” for high housing costs. His thesis is immigration has an outsized impact on NH.

“Ladies and gentlemen, New Hampshire schools are overcrowded with children who don’t even speak English, which deprives our kids, deprives our kids of good education. New Hampshire hospitals are overwhelmed, emergency room wait times have skyrocketed. We’ve got people in this state who do not have a legal right to be here,” said the Senator. “I believe that we are compassionate people, and we are always going to be a compassionate country. But the compassion of the American president belongs with the American people who have the right to be here.”

On economics, he frequently mentioned inflation and said Harris is bragging about wanting to raise taxes. He also warned that she is sending “87,000 IRS bureaucrats after the people of New Hampshire.” He then offered that if re-elected Trump would stop taxing overtime pay.

Comparing energy policies he said, “One of the most important comparisons between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is Kamala Harris wants to buy oil and gas from tip-top dictators all over the world. Donald J. Trump and I want to drill, baby, drill. We’ve got plenty of it right here.”

According to recent reports, domestic oil and natural gas production rates during the Biden administration are at record highs. The US is now the largest energy producer in the world. This production is occurring with the rapid conversion to renewable energy investment by the administration.

Vance fully supported Donald Trump and his presentation was filled with positive references to his running mate. He made it clear there was no daylight between the two and he told the crowd why they should vote for the ticket.

“I have to think, the state of New Hampshire and the people of our country, we need change. We need common sense, we need Donald J. Trump back in the White House. That’s what I’m saying,” said Vance.