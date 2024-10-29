Finding Home: Photo exhibition by Becky Field opens Nov. 8 at Derryfield’s Lyceum Gallery

Opening Reception is November 8, 5-6 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School Lyceum Gallery is proud to present Finding Home: Images and Memories of New Hampshire’s Immigrants, an exhibition by award-winning photographer Becky Field. The exhibit will run from November 8, 2024, through January 24, 2025, and will feature a compelling selection of photographs based on Field’s book Finding Home. The opening reception will be held on November 8th from 5-6 p.m., followed by the opening performance of The Laramie Project by The Derryfield School Theatre Company.

Becky Field’s photography project began in response to acts of hate. In 2011 and 2012, hateful graffiti targeted the homes of four refugee families in Concord, NH—families who had fled violence and sought safety in New Hampshire. Moved to take action, Field used her camera to document the strength, resilience, and diversity of immigrant communities in New Hampshire, honoring their contributions while encouraging greater understanding and empathy.

The photographs in the book Finding Home capture intimate moments and stories of 40 immigrant families, reflecting their journeys of resettlement and the universal human desire for safety, opportunity, and belonging. This exhibit will showcase a carefully curated selection of these images, paired with transcripts and recorded voices of the subjects themselves. These audio elements, alongside the images, further immerse viewers in the lives and experiences of these immigrant families, creating a deeper connection to their stories. In a state with a predominantly white population, Field’s work provides a critical window into New Hampshire’s rich cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity. The images reveal that, despite differences, we share common dreams for our families and our futures.

The exhibit’s opening reception, paired with the theatre performance of The Laramie Project, creates a space to reflect on the transformative power of stories—whether shared through photographs or through the spoken word. The Laramie Project is a dramatic portrayal, told through the transcribed interviews with actual Laramie residents, of the profound effects of Matthew Shepard’s 1998 murder on the Laramie community. This production contains strong and inflammatory language and is suited for mature audiences only. It has been performed in both large and small theaters throughout the world, was named one of the most influential plays of the past quarter-century by the New York Times, was made into a feature film by HBO, and has been translated into over 30 languages. Together, these two events offer the community a chance to engage deeply with issues of identity, belonging, and the challenges that arise when we seek to understand and embrace one another’s differences.

Becky Field’s work has been widely featured in the media and honored by various organizations, including the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the Bhutanese Community of New Hampshire. Most recently, she was named a “Hometown Hero” by the Concord Monitor in 2024 for her work with immigrant communities. Field is also the founder of the Different Roots, Common Dreams Scholarship Fund, which supports immigrant and refugee students pursuing higher education.

Join us on November 8th for an evening of thought-provoking photography, stories, and performance as we explore how visual and narrative storytelling can help build stronger, more inclusive communities.

Event Details:

Exhibit Dates: November 8, 2024 – January 24, 2025

Opening Reception: November 8, 2024, 5-6 PM

Location: Derryfield School Lyceum Gallery, 2108 River Rd., Manchester, NH 03861

Special Event: The Laramie Project performance immediately following the reception. Tickets available here

For more information or to contact Becky Field, please visit her website or email fieldworkphotos@gmail.com.