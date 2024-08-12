Firefighters challenged by brush fire deep in woods off Sheffield Road at abandoned encampment

Brush fire discovered in the woods behind Sheffield Road late Sunday night. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Address: Area behind 505 Sheffield Road

Dispatch: 8:25 p.m.

Under Control: 9:29 p.m.

Resources: Engines 3,8,11,and 2, Forestry 1 and 2, AMR x21, as well as ATV1.

Description of Incident: Crews responded to a report of possible brush fire in the area behind 505 Sheffield Road. When companies arrived they could see a heavy column of smoke coming from deep in the woods between South Willow Street and South Mammoth Road.

Crews had trouble gaining access to the site of the actual fire because of the dense vegetation and lack of any access roads or known trails. Command was established on South Mammoth Road, and access was gained through the rear of 1029 South Mammoth Road.

Crews had to bushwhack their way to the actual fire which was determined to be an encampment in the woods which was fully involved. The area of the fire was quickly searched for possible victims but the camp was determined to be vacant.

There were numerous small explosions heard coming from the scene which were attributed to propane tanks in the area of the fire. Additional companies were called to assist with dragging approximately 600 to 800 feet of large diameter hose through the brush in order to set up a hub where smaller hose lines could be deployed.

Crews waiting for a water source to be established effectively contained the fire from spreading using backpack water tanks with hand pumps that were carried in by the initial Engine companies. The Fire was quickly knocked down and overhauled. The Fire Prevention Division was called in to try and assess a cause, which remains under investigation.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: No physical injuries, but several exposures were reported

Special Circumstances: Difficult access and water supply