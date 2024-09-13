Fisher Cat alum named as New York Knicks radio announcer

Tyler Murray. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are used to seeing their alumni reaching the big leagues. However, usually they’re baseball players.

On Thursday, former Fisher Cats Media Relations Manager and Vice President for Marketing and Communications Tyler Murray was named as the regular play-by-play announcer on ESPN New York Radio and MSG Networks for New York Knicks games, replacing Ed Cohen.

“The Knicks are building something special at MSG, and I’m so excited to have a role in telling their story. It’s a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Incredibly thankful for the opportunity of a lifetime, and for everyone who has lifted me up to make it possible.”

Murray was with the Fisher Cats for just over six years. During his 14-year career, he’s also served in play-by-play announcing roles covering collegiate sports at the University of New Hampshire, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Stetson University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University and Boston University. He’s also held other baseball media roles in the minor leagues with the Daytona Cubs, the Daytona Tortugas, the Cape Cod League and most recently with the Worcester Red Sox in addition to fill-in roles with WEEI covering the Boston Red Sox.