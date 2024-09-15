Fisher Cats’ 2024 season concludes

BRIDGEWATER, NJ — The Somerset Patriots (43-25, 74-62) secured the Eastern League Northeast Division second half title with a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-45, 52-84) on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. The Fisher Cats wrapped up the 2024 season in sixth place in the Northeast Division.

Somerset entered Sunday in a “win-and-in” situation and sat a half-game above Portland in the Northeast Division standings with one game remaining. The Sea Dogs lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-0, which secured the Patriots’ playoff berth prior to the conclusion of the New Hampshire-Somerset contest.

New Hampshire starter Kevin Miranda (L, 1-1) fought through the first 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, three of which were earned. Somerset hit two solo home runs off Miranda. Anders Tolhurst allowed another solo shot, then struck out the side in 1 1/13 innings. CJ Van Eyk, celebrating his 26th birthday on Sunday, tossed two scoreless innings to wrap up the seventh and eighth.

Patriots center fielder Spencer Jones launched a solo home run on the second pitch of the bottom of the first to put Somerset in front. Three batters later, second baseman Anthony Seigler was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a single, then stole third and came home on a throwing error to tack on another. Elijah Dunham hit a solo shot in the fourth, Tyler Hardman doubled in Jones in the fifth, and Grant Richardson went yard in the sixth.

The Fisher Cats scored their only run in the sixth against Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling (W, 13-7). Catcher Nate LaRue started off the frame with a walk, then shortstop Eddinson Paulino stroked a deep fly ball to left center field, which Jones dropped. LaRue advanced to third on the error from the center fielder. With no outs, second baseman Josh Rivera hit a high chopper to third which scored LaRue.

With Sunday’s victory, the Patriots won the season series over the Fisher Cats, 13-11.

New Hampshire’s 2025 schedule has been released; the 2025 slate kicks off on April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium with a matchup against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The Fisher Cats play 69 total home games in 2025. Season tickets are available on nhfishercats.com, or by calling the box office at 603-606-4141.