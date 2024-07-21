Fisher Cats Drop Pitchers’ Duel in Extras

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

HARRISBURG, PA — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-15, 34-52) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (7-13, 44-45) in 10 innings, 1-0, at FNB Field on Saturday. Fisher Cats pitching held the Senators scoreless for the first nine innings but couldn’t last into extras after the New Hampshire offense left the go-ahead run on third in the 10th.

New Hampshire advanced inherited runner Michael Turconi to third in the top of the 10th inning but failed twice to plate him against righty Jack Sinclair (W, 4-1). Harrisburg’s Paul Witt made the Cats pay with a walk-off single off Andrew Bechtold (L, 0-4) into right-center field, scoring the game’s only run.

Southpaw Trenton Wallace made his 16th start of the year for the Fisher Cats and was lights out through his four innings. The lefty struck out six and allowed two hits. The Senators didn’t advance a runner past second against Wallace. Bullpen arms Abdiel Mendoza, Adrian Hernandez and Jimmy Burnette strung zeros until Bechtold took over in the ninth.

Offensively, Josh Kasevich knocked two of the Fisher Cats’ three hits, including a first-inning double. Turconi ripped his 11th double of the year in the second inning. Devonte Brown stole a base in the seventh to retake the team lead (11) from Garrett Spain, who stole two last night to tie Brown.

The three-game set – along with the season series – between New Hampshire and Harrisburg concludes Sunday with a 1:00 PM EDT rubber match. Right-hander Lazaro Estrada (0-1, 4.00 ERA) climbs the hill for his third Double-A start. Harrisburg RHP Andry Lara (5-3, 2.98 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season in the Sunday series finale.

New Hampshire returns home on July 23 to begin a six-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cats have four homestands remaining in 2024.