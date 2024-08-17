Fisher Cats Fumble, Fall to R-Phils

READING, PA — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-26, 44-64) lost 8-1 to the Reading Fightin Phils (18-25, 49-62) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. Reading hit three home runs and capitalized on three New Hampshire errors for three unearned runs.

New Hampshire’s only run of the game came on a solo home run from catcher Robert Brooks in the top of the fifth off Reading starter Moises Chace (W, 1-0). The Cats backstop crushed a hanging breaking ball over the left field fence for his first Double-A homer, and fifth total of the season.

Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sanchez (L, 2-1) came into the contest riding a 13 2/3-inning scoreless streak, but Reading snapped the streak three batters into the bottom of the first. Sanchez allowed five runs, four of which were earned, on seven hits (three solo home runs) and three walks. Anders Tolhurst allowed one earned run (three total) on three hits and a walk and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings. Johnathan Lavallee finished off the seventh and tossed a scoreless eighth.

First baseman Rainer Nuñez recorded two hits in the loss; designated hitter RJ Schreck singled to stretch his on-base streak to 13 games.

The Cats and R-Phils complete the series Sunday at 5:15 PM EDT. New Hampshire sends Devereaux Harrison (4-6, 5.07 ERA) to the hill and Reading counters with right-hander Eiberson Castellano (1-1, 2.14 ERA).