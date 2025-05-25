Fisher Cats Offense Silenced by Somerset in Doubleheader

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-27) were swept by the Somerset Patriots (22-21) at Delta Dental Stadium in Saturday’s doubleheader, 7-1 and 6-0. Despite a late surge in game two, New Hampshire could not overcome Somerset’s early deficit as the Fisher Cats dropped their sixth-straight.

In game two, Fisher Cats designated hitter Jace Bohrofen tagged a two-out single to plate catcher Jacob Sharp from second. First baseman Peyton Williams then followed with a two-run blast to center field to saw Somerset’s lead in half. However, Patriots reliever Mason Vinyard closed out the Somerset sweep with a flyout of shortstop Eddinson Paulino, and the Cats’ comeback bid fell short, 6-3.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 16 prospect Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 0-1) made his first-career Double-A start and survived five innings on the mound despite surrendering a pair of home runs. Watts-Brown allowed five runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Fisher Cats’ game one starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 3-5) struggled in the top of the first inning and was pulled by right-handed Bobby Milacki with two outs in the frame. Harrison surrendered four earned runs on four hits in 2/3 innings. Milacki allowed three runs on five hits in the top of this second inning but battled through four total innings of work with four strikeouts. New Hampshire reliever Justin Kelly handled the final 2-1/3 innings by retiring each of the seven batters he faced while collecting three punchouts.

The Patriots sent 17 batters to the dish and erupted for seven runs in the first two innings of game one. With the bases loaded and one out, first baseman Tyler Hardman pounded a single to right-center to cash in two runs. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the second time in the first inning to set up catcher Antonio Gomez’s run-scoring single to put Somerset in front, 4-0.

Somerset plated three more runs in the top of the second inning on five singles. Somerset rattled off four-straight singles in the top of the second inning to pull ahead 7-0. Hardman knocked his second run-scoring single in as many innings, followed by RBI singles from third baseman Alexander Vargas and left fielder Jared Wegner that gave the Patriots a commanding seven-run lead through two innings.

The Fisher Cats’ lone run scored after third baseman Cade Doughty led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. Doughty bolted home on a wild pitch to cash in New Hampshire’s only run before a strikeout closed out game one, 7-1.

In game two, Somerset scratched the scoreboard first on a Rafael Flores two-run shot in the top of the first inning. New Hampshire’s Watts-Brown settled in and did not allow another hit until the top of the fourth inning. Somerset second baseman Dylan Jasso opened the frame with a single before Cole Gabrielson sent a home run to the opposite field in right that pushed the Patriots’ lead to 4-0.

The Patriots’ final two runs were plated in the top of the fifth and sixth innings on a run-scoring single from Jasso and an RBI-groundout to Gomez.

New Hampshire’s Sharp led off the bottom of the seventh with his first double of the season and was plated by Bohrofen to make it 6-1. Williams followed with his third homer of the season and his first blast since his pinch-hit, walk-off homer against Harrisburg on April 16.