Fisher Cats post first ever walk-off pinch hit home run

MANCHESTER, NH – Thanks to a pinch-hit home run from infielder Peyton Williams (TOR No. 28), the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-4) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (5-6) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night, 10-9. Williams’ Wednesday homer was the first pinch-hit walk off blast in Fisher Cats franchise history.

New Hampshire designated hitter Jace Bohrofen (TOR No. 24) clubbed his second home run in the last two days with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning. Third baseman Alex De Jesus, center fielder Devonte Brown and shortstop Josh Rivera all recorded their first doubles of the season, and right fielder RJ Schreck (TOR No. 20) extended his on-base streak to all seven of his games played in 2025.

Fisher Cats reliever Conor Larkin (W, 1-0) struck out a pair of batters for the final four outs of the game, prior to Williams’ walk off. Harrisburg’s Junior Santos (L, 0-1) threw four pitches to Williams before the pinch-hitter knocked it over the right field wall.

After Harrisburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, New Hampshire responded with three runs in the bottom-half of the inning. Left fielder Dasan Brown (TOR No. 27) scored on a sacrifice fly by Devonte Brown before an RBI single by second baseman Ryan McCarty and an RBI double from De Jesus to make it 3-1.

The Senators plated four runs in the top of the fourth to take control 5-3. New Hampshire then scored six unanswered runs across the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a commanding 9-5 lead. The shortstop Rivera knocked an RBI double and first baseman Charles McAdoo (TOR No. 13) drove in two on an RBI-single which brought the score to 6-5. Rivera plated his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on two-out a single that plated Bohrofen and made the score 7-5.

Trailing by four in the top of the eighth, Harrisburg put its first four runners aboard and plated four runs on a pair of two-RBI doubles from right fielder Jeremy De La Rosa and left fielder Daylen Lile to tie the Fisher Cats, 9-9.

Deadlocked at nine, Fisher Cats’ manager Brent Lavallee called upon Williams to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. Williams followed through with the walk-off winner to clip the Senators 10-9.