Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Snowed In on Saturday

PORTLAND, ME – Snow will keep the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) and Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) away from their scheduled afternoon matchup for Saturday, April 12 at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs announced earlier Saturday morning that the game will be postponed to a Sunday doubleheader, which will begin at 1 PM EDT on April 13.

New Hampshire RHP Ryan Watson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was scheduled to make his first Double-A start last Sunday against Binghamton, which was also postponed to inclement weather. Watson was New Hampshire’s scheduled starter for Saturday against Portland’s Connelly Early (0-0, 0.00 ERA), but neither team has announced starters for Sunday.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 15 and open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliates of the Washington Nationals. Thursday, April 17 is New hampShire Night, as well as the first Koozie Klub Thursday giveaway of the season. Los Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire will take the field for the first time on Friday, April 18, and the New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade Delta Dental Stadium for their first of three visits on Saturday, April 19. Sunday’s 1:35 PM EDT game features a Fisher Cats scarf giveaway, presented by Delta Dental.