Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Split Wednesday Doubleheader

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-13) split a Wednesday night doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs (13-7) at Delta Dental Stadium with a 3-2 win in game one and a 3-2 loss in game two. Fisher Cats starter CJ Van Eyk earned his first win of the season with his first quality start of the year in game one. Center fielder Yohendrick Piñango knocked his third home run of 2025 in game two, as New Hampshire stranded the game-tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the final frame.

New Hampshire fell behind in game one but responded in the bottom of the first inning when center fielder Jace Bohrofen bombed his fifth homer of the season to knot the score at 1-1. All five of Bohrofen’s blasts have occurred at Delta Dental Stadium.

After scoring on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, Portland shortstop Mikey Romero belted his second solo home run in the series to retake control, 2-1. Van Eyk (1-4) settled in after the home run and didn’t allow any additional runs and finished with four strikeouts in six innings.

New Hampshire put the lead-off batter on in four of the first five innings but failed to cash in any runs beyond the Bohrofen homer. That changed in the bottom of the sixth inning when second baseman Ryan McCarty drilled a single into center field to drive in two runs and take a 3-2 lead.

McCarty went 2-for-3 with two RBI in game one to record his second multi-hit game of the season. The Cats’ second baseman extended his on-base streak to six games with a hit-by-pitch and a walk in game two.

Portland struck early again, this time playing as the home team in game two in a makeup of a snowed-out contest in Portland on April 12. With two outs, third baseman Blaze Jordan and first baseman Tyler Miller knocked a pair of run-scoring hits off Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi (L, 0-2) to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead after one inning. With two outs in the top of the second inning, New Hampshire’s Piñango roped a double down the right field line to put the Fisher Cats on the board and trim the deficit to 2-1.

Portland got a run back in the bottom of the third, again with two outs, as Portland’s Jhostynxon Garcia tripled with two strikes as Amalfi’s final batter. New Hampshire reliever Bobby Milacki tossed a wild pitch, which allowed Garcia to score from third and move the score to 3-1.

The Fisher Cats showed fight in the late innings of game two, an effort that began with Piñango’s third home run of the season to lead off the top of the sixth and move back within one run at 3-2. Later in the sixth, with runners at the corner and one away, Fisher Cats second baseman Ryan McCarty flew out to Portland’s Karson Simas, who fired home to catcher Enderso Lira to complete the 9-2 double play and retire the game’s potential tying run.

In the top of the seventh, New Hampshire’s Gabby Martinez and Robert Brooks worked a pair of walks to give Piñango one final at-bat. With two runners in scoring position and two out, Piñango barreled a ground ball past Portland reliever Alex Hoppe, but the ball was cut by shortstop Ahbram Liendo and relayed to first to end the game.