Fisher Cats victorious on Thursday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-43, 52-81) beat the Somerset Patriots (40-24,72-61) at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night, 5-3. The Cats rode the right arm of Devereaux Harrison and the bats of Rainer Nuñez and Gabriel Martinez to the victory.

New Hampshire’s starter Harrison (W, 5-8) recorded his eighth quality start of the season in his 26th and final outing. The righty struck out two Patriots batters and allowed two runs in six innings. Harrison needed 20 pitches to face the minimum through his first three innings. The Long Beach State product wraps up his regular season in the Eastern League top 10 in games started (26) and innings pitched (131.2).

For the first time in the series, New Hampshire struck first. Second baseman Eddinson Paulino led off the contest with a double down the left field line, then caught Somerset starter Ben Shields napping and swiped third base pre-pitch. Designated hitter RJ Schreck brought Paulino home with a sacrifice fly to right field. Before Harrison even threw a pitch, he had a 1-0 lead to work with.

Somerset fought in the fifth with an RBI single from shortstop Alexander Vargas to tie the game. But the Fisher Cats struck back in the next half inning. After Schreck worked a leadoff walk against reliever Sean Boyle (L, 3-1), Nuñez smoked a double off the left field wall. Schreck sprinted from first to home to put New Hampshire in front, 2-1. Nuñez advanced to third on a ground out, then scored on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of right fielder Martinez. After the top of the sixth, the Cats led, 3-1.

After the Patriots plated one more run against Harrison, New Hampshire tacked on two more in the top of the eighth. Ryan McCarty, pinch-hitting for Schreck, singled with one out, then Nuñez knocked his third straight hit. Yohendrick Piñango walked to load the bases, then Martinez came through with another sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. Nuñez moved up to third on the flyout and came home on a wild pitch that bounced over the backstop, advancing the lead to 5-2.

Anders Tolhurst tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. CJ Van Eyk (S, 2) allowed one run, but closed up shop for his second career save.