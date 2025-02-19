Fisher Cats will become “Space Potatoes” for three nights in 2025

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, proud Double-A partners of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2004, launched their alternate identity, the New Hampshire Space Potatoes, on Wednesday, February 19. With rooted history beyond baseball in New Hampshire, the Space Potatoes take the field for three nights in 2025, beginning Saturday, April 19 at Delta Dental Stadium.

“I’ve been amazed at watching our staff bring the Space Potatoes identity to life,” said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. “It’s been a lot of fun to combine two notable New Hampshire firsts into one brand, and I’m so excited to watch our fans get to enjoy it in 2025.”

Much like the Manchester Chicken Tenders launch in 2022, the Space Potatoes identity is backed by the wide-ranging lore of firsts in New Hampshire. On top of being the state’s official vegetable since 2013, the white potato first found American soil in Derry, New Hampshire by early 18th century Scots Irish settlers.

The Fisher Cats mash the potato’s roots in New Hampshire with the infamous Barney & Betty Hill incident that occurred on Route 3 in New Hampshire’s White Mountains late in the summer of 1961, remarked as the first widely reported alien abduction in the United States.

Additional information on the New Hampshire Space Potatoes, including tickets, dates, merchandise, and more can be found here.