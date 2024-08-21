Families in Transition expanding on success of monthly resource fair at homeless shelter

Families In Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Families in Transition (FIT) will be expanding on its monthly resource fair held at the 199 Manchester St. shelter.

The initiative began in 2022 and has grown to feature 20 organization serving more than 100 shelter individuals each month, FIT announced on Wednesday.

According to resource fair organizers, the objective is reducing barriers for critical information and support services such as substance abuse counseling, healthcare, job resources, housing assistance, veterans’ affairs among others.

“Our goal is to be able to provide opportunities and resources to our participants,” said FIT Director of Shelter Operations Mike Lynch. “We are so fortunate to have such great community partners to support us in achieving that goal.”

This month’s resource fair will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.

A similar initiative takes place every Thursday at the city-run Beech Street Shelter.