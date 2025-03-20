Five years later Derry police department continues to field tips on missing person, Amanda Grazewski

Amanda Grazewski was reported missing March 17, 2020 to Derry NH Police.

DERRY, NH – March 17, 2025, marked five years since the disappearance of Amanda Grazewski. Derry police detectives have logged thousands of investigative hours on this Missing Persons case, which remains open.

Since its inception investigators have conducted area searches consisting of grid searches, drone search sweeps, and K9 sweeps of multiple areas of town without locating Amanda. Some of these were based upon tips provided by the public. Many possible sightings of Amanda have come from outside New Hampshire. Investigators have tracked down each one.

Derry NH Police continue to receive tips on Amanda Grazewski, an active missing persons case. File Photo

As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information as to Amanda’s whereabouts or circumstances under which she disappeared.

Derry police continue to investigate all possible leads and interview known associates of Amanda, and friends last believed to have seen her. As we keep this investigation active many people are learning of Amanda’s disappearance for the first time. This has caused a re-circulation of old tips being offered as “new.”

Derry detectives continue to sort through these in hopes of finding new investigative leads to pursue.

Anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski’s disappearance is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.



BELOW IS THE ORIGINAL MISSING PERSON PRESS RELEASE

Amanda Grazewski has been missing since 2020.

The Derry Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person. Amanda Grazewski was last seen in Derry on March 17, 2020, where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street.

She reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since.

Amanda has a history of substance abuse. She is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, NH. Derry police are seeking the public’s help in locating Amanda Grazewski.

Amanda is described as white female, 5’5”, 135 lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own or have access to a vehicle.