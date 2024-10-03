Fix the future: Connections2050, Southern NH Region’s long-range transportation plan

Watch the video above for more information and understanding.

MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission (SNHPC) this week launched Connections2050, a public planning process to update the region’s long-range transportation plan and assess regional transportation needs over the next 25 years.

The plan sets goals and defines investments to sustainably meet the transportation needs of the region into the future. The plan considers several local and regional topics which play a role in the development of transportation systems.

The Connections2050 plan addresses the principal modes of surface travel within Southern New Hampshire, including cars, bicycles, pedestrians, freight, public transportation, and ride services for seniors and persons with disabilities. The resulting plan will contain specific projects and policies to guide the development of all modes of surface transportation in accordance with anticipated funding levels.

The Transportation Priorities Survey Now Live

Beginning Tuesday, October 2nd, the Connections2050 transportation priorities survey is live at bit.ly/Connections2050. Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission is actively soliciting public participation to identify regional priorities for future transportation investments.

Learn More

Visit the project website at bit.ly/SNHPC2050 to learn more about the Connections2050 planning process and the opportunities for public participation.

About SNHPC (https://www.snhpc.org/)

The Southern NH Planning Commission is one of nine regional planning commissions in the State of New Hampshire. The Commission was formed under the New Hampshire Statutes dating back to 1966. SNHPC serves as the coordinating agency for the planning initiatives of fourteen communities in the southern New Hampshire region. The Commission is also the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the region. The MPO is an organization that conducts transportation planning in a cooperative, comprehensive, and continuous manner. The Federal Highway Acts stipulate that highway construction funds in urbanized areas can only be utilized by states with an MPO in place.