Former Airport Director Ted Kitchens honored at Annual BEA NH Tourism Summit

Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) Commissioner Taylor Caswell, left, presents former Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director of Aviation Ted Kitchens with BEA’s annual BEA Collaborator Award at the recent New Hampshire Tourism Summit. Courtesy Photo

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) honored former Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director of Aviation Ted Kitchens with the BEA Collaborator of the Year award at its annual Tourism Summit on May 15. The award, presented by Commissioner Taylor Caswell, recognizes strong commitment and exceptional support to the state in advancing tourism and economic development.

Kitchens, who recently concluded a seven-year tenure as the Director of Aviation at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, was praised for his vision, leadership, and transformative impact on the airport and benefits to the New Hampshire tourism industry.

“Ted provides a great example of how vision turns into reality,” Caswell said. “Beyond attracting five airlines to the airport, he successfully led Manchester-Boston Regional Airport through a pandemic and poised it for further growth.”

Under Kitchen’s leadership, the airport welcomed the major carriers Spirit, Avelo, Breeze, Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue, opening new and expanded access to Florida and mid-Atlantic markets, creating new tourism and investment opportunities for the state. In addition, he led the development of a 64,000-square-foot cargo warehouse for Amazon, generating more than 300 jobs and expanding the airport’s role in regional logistics and commerce.

The BEACollaborator of the Year Award celebrates individuals or organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to partnership and community impact, helping to drive economic growth and tourism throughout New Hampshire.

