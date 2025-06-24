Former Foundry GM sentenced to prison for felony thefts, ordered to pay $150K in restitution

CONCORD, NH – The former general manager of The Foundry Restaurant in Manchester has been sentenced by the Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on two class A felony theft counts.

Peretti

In March of 2024, Peretti was charged with a class A felony count of Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer for stealing from the Foundry across nearly the entirety of his four-year tenure as general manager by generating fraudulent reimbursement claims and using the reimbursement claims as a basis to take cash he was not entitled to.

In June 2024, Peretti was charged with a class A felony count of Theft by Deception for also stealing from the Foundry by falsifying an employee’s clock-in entries to make it appear the employee worked hours he actually did not, diverting paychecks reflecting the falsified hours away from the employee, depositing the paychecks into a bank account over which the employee had no control, and spending the resulting proceeds on items unrelated to the Foundry or the employee.

Peretti pleaded guilty to both charges on April 10, 2025. He was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in the New Hampshire State Prison on the Theft by Unauthorized Taking charge and was ordered to pay restitution of $150,633 to the Foundry. On the Theft by Deception charge, he was sentenced to a consecutive sentence of 7 ½ to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, all of which is suspended for 15 years.

Investigator Fred Lulka of the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigated this case with the assistance of Detective Ray Lamy of the Manchester Police Department.

Assistant Attorney General Zach Frish and Senior Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend, II prosecuted the case. Sunny Mulligan Shea assisted as victim-witness advocate.