Former high school stars thriving on college teams

After starting on the high school sports scene, many Manchester athletes are continuing to thrive as members of college teams.

Lyric Grumblatt (Credit: Rivier University)

Senior Lyric Grumblatt (Manchester Memorial), senior Jessica Carrier (Manchester Memorial) and freshman Jocelyn Eosue (Manchester Memorial) are members of the Rivier women’s basketball team.

The Raiders have struggled to a 2-5 start but that hasn’t stopped Grumblatt from making history.

Grumblatt, a 5-8 guard/forward, recently became the second female Raider to pass the 2,000-point mark for her career with a 28-point effort against Plymouth State. Her efforts earned her New England Women’s Basketball Association Player of the Week honors.

Grumblatt has been nothing short of dominant this season. She is averaging 27.3 points per game, fourth in all of NCAA Division 3. She is also averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game, while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point rang

Sophomore Khari Whitehead (Manchester Central) was a regular on the defensive line for the Plymouth State football team. Whitehead saw action in eight games, helping the Panthers to a 5-4-0 record. Whitehead recorded 10 tackles on the season.

Torle Adumene (Credit: Plymouth State Athletics)

Freshman Torle Adumene (Manchester Memorial) is a key reserve for the Plymouth State women’s basketball team. The 5-8 guard/forward has appeared in all seven games for the 2-5 Panthers, averaging 12 minutes a game. She is pulling down 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

There were nine Manchester residents on the roster of the New England College football team. The pre-varsity level program posted a 4-3 record.

Individual statistics were not made available, but the NEC roster includes sophomore quarterback Icean Taylor (Manchester West), freshman defensive back Ethan Cenesca (Manchester Central), freshman linebacker Jayman Jones (Manchester Central), freshman defensive back JoJo Ramos (Manchester West), freshman linebacker Maxwell Durocher (Manchester Central), freshman offensive lineman Josh Johnnett (Manchester Memorial), freshman offensive lineman Gabe Chavez, sophomore offensive lineman Mene Adumene (Manchester Memorial) and freshman defensive end Jacob Clarington (Manchester Memorial).

Freshman Kellen Kay (Manchester Memorial) and junior Kenray Emadamerho (Manchester Memorial) are members of the New England College men’s basketball team.

NEC has struggled to an 0-6 start this season. Emadamerho, a 6-0 guard, is averaging 2.2 points a game, coming off the bench. Kay, a 6-2 guard, has seen action in two games, so far.

Hayden Walker (Credit: NEC Athletics)

Senior midfielder William Scala (Manchester Central), senior goalkeeper Hayden Walker (Manchester Central) and senior midfielder Panayiotis Kostakis (Manchester Memorial) were all members of the New England College men’s soccer team, helping the squad post a 4-7-6 record.

Walker started 12 games in net, posting a stellar goals against average of 1.33 and posted five shutouts. His save percentage was .810.

Scala appeared in four games, starting all four.

Junior Ryan Cardow (Manchester Junior Monarchs) is a member of the Rivier University men’s hockey team. The 5-8 defenseman has helped the Raiders post a 3-4-1 record, notching an assist in six games.

Sophomore Jonah Voveris (Trinity High) was a member of the Rivier University men’s soccer team, helping the Raiders to a 7-6-7 record.

(Editor’s note: Do you know of a local athlete participating in college athletics, who should be featured in “Where Are They Now?” Send their information to Bill Gilman at yourtewksburytoday@gmail.com)