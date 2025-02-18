Former Hooksett police officer arrested at Target, charged with theft

HOOKSETT, NH – A former Hooksett Police Officer who resigned in 2023 as part of a negotiated deal faces theft charges after he was arrested Feb. 15 at Target.

Schleiden Meneide, 36, of Manchester, was placed under arrest and charged with three class A Misdemeanor charges of Theft, willful concealment and possession of theft detection devices.

According to a police narrative, at around 7:30 Saturday morning a Target employee contacted Hooksett Police Dispatch requesting police response. It was reported there was a male dressed in all black and wearing ski mask inside the store who was believed to have been involved in previous thefts. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Meneide, was running from the store toward a vehicle in the back lot. He was detained by police.

Schleiden Meneide

An investigation at the scene resulted in the alleged discovery of Target merchandise and a device to remove security materials in Meneide’s pockets.

After his arrest Meneide was transported to the Hooksett Police Department where he was processed and released on personal recognizance bail with a court date of March 27, 2025, at 8:15 AM at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett. The previous thefts remain under investigation and further charges may be forthcoming.

Meneide was employed by the Hooksett Police Department from August 2019 until his resignation in May of 2023 as part of a negotiated agreement with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. That agreement was the result of a criminal allegation investigation involving the misuse of the State Police On-Line Telecommunications System. Along with his resignation, in lieu of facing criminal charges, Meneide agreed to surrender his law enforcement certification and be placed on the national registry of decertified officers, to not seek any future employment as a law enforcement officer, and to not contest his placement on the State of New Hampshire’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.

If you have any further information or concerns please contact the Hooksett Police Department at 603-624-1560 and ask for an officer on duty.