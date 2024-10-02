Former primary rivals rally around Prescott

Russsell Prescott. Courtesy photo

Kingston, N.H.—After winning the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, all five former candidates have endorsed Russell Prescott and joined his campaign as co-chairman.

This announcement follows a new poll showing the race between Congressman Chris Pappas and Russell Prescott well within the margin of error and turning into one of the most competitive congressional races in the country.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the business world, where I have brought people together, and I am so grateful that all of the former candidates are supporting my campaign,” said New Hampshire businessman and engineer Russell Prescott. “When I look at Washington, it’s broken, while Congressman Pappas has changed and now falls in lockstep with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ economic policies. As an engineer, I’m running to fix Washington and offer solutions to secure our border, reduce the cost of living, and lower taxes.”

“I am proud to offer my full support of Russell Prescott’s campaign for Congress,” said Hollie Noveletsky of Greenland. “We certainly need a change in D.C., and Russell represents our best chance to bring about that needed change.”

“Russell Prescott is an upstanding guy. A true gentleman of New Hampshire politics. He ran a good race this fall, and I wholeheartedly support him in his race against Chris Pappas,” said Joseph Kelly Levasseur of Manchester. “Manchester would be more than fortunate to have Russell Prescott represent us in Congress.”

“Russell Prescott embodies what a true Representative looks like – someone of honor who keeps his word and works to understand and represent the district in D.C. – fighting for the things that matter most to us. We need someone who puts the country’s best interests ahead of politics or special interests,” said Chris Bright of Derry. “Russell has my full endorsement and support, and I am honored to co-chair his campaign committee. I encourage everyone frustrated with partisan politics or their representative taking marching orders from the national party instead of his constituents to get behind Russell and support him to victory! We need good people like this if we are going to pivot this country back on track!”

“I am proud to be joining the Prescott for Congress campaign as Co-Chair, and I will be even prouder, come January, to call Russell Prescott my Congressman,” said Walter McFarlane of Manchester. “His leadership is exactly what we need in Washington D.C., which is why he has my full support.”

“We need Russell Prescott to help bring inflation, interest rates, and the deficit back down,” said Max Abramson of Seabrook.