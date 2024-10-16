Former state senator and casino operator charged with theft by deception for alleged grant scheme

Andy Sanborn, former state senator from Bedford and owner of Win Win Win casino. File Photo/Alexander Cohn

CONCORD, NH – Former New Hampshire State Senator Anthony M. “Andy” Sanborn of Bedford, owner of Win Win Win, LLC d/b/a “Concord Casino” (“Win Win Win”), was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by deception, a class A felony (RSA 637:4, I).

The arrest warrant alleges that Win, Win, Win and Andy Sanborn received additional grant monies from the State of New Hampshire’s “Main Street Relief Fund 1.0” (“MSRF 1.0”) by misrepresenting the gross receipts of the business by approximately $1 million. In their grant application, Win Win Win and Andy Sanborn distorted the casino’s gross receipts and this falsification resulted in Win Win Win and Andy Sanborn receiving $188,474.33 more in grant monies than the amount to which they were due under the grant formula.

The charges for these arrests are only allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

These charges are part of a criminal investigation that remains active and ongoing, according to the State Attorney General, John M. Formella.