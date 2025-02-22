Founders Academy senior off to national Miss Teen Volunteer America competition

Founders Academy senior Siena Muccioli to compete for national Miss Teen Volunteer America crown.

MANCHESTER, NH – Founders Academy senior Siena Muccioli of Nashua will compete next month in the Miss Teen Volunteer America Crown in Jackson, TN representing New Hampshire.

Siena is a talented singer/actress who has appeared on the Palace Theatre stage, and hopes to be Broadway bound and continue her education after high school in music and theatre. For now, she’s heading to Tennessee, and everyone is invited to a send-off celebration on February 22 at 2 p.m. at The Founders Academy, 5 Perimeter Road in Manchester, to hear Siena perform and get a sneak peek of her wardrobe.

Siena has been involved in local pageants since she was 5 years old. She also has been performing for several years with Palace Youth Theatre’s Teen Apprentice program.

Her volunteerism efforts include supporting children in need through her work as a youth ambassador for UNICEF. She earned a Founders Academy President’s Volunteer Service Award volunteering with UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Marguerite’s Place. She hosts fundraisers to provide support to children in need.

The Miss Teen Volunteer America scholarship competition was launched by the DeMarcus Family (from Rascal Flatts and the Netflix series “DeMarcus Family Rules.”) Siena is the third New Hampshire teen representative following in the footsteps of Eliza Fisher of Pembroke (2023) and Rachel Brown of Hollis (2024).

The National Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant Preliminary Competition will take place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, TN, on March 6-7, 2025 7 p.m. CST Finals March 8, 2025 3:30 p.m. CST.