Four Errors Plummet Fisher Cats in Lopsided Loss

PORTLAND, ME – Four errors did not favor the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3), as they dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Portland Sea Dogs (5-1) at Hadlock Field, 14-3. After not committing an error in their first four games, the defensive lapses caused seven of Portland’s 14 runs to cross home plate as unearned.

New Hampshire starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-2) took the loss after allowing seven earned runs in 2-1/3 innings, while Portland starter Tyler Uberstine made his second career Double-A start and fanned eight batters and allowed three earned runs across 4-2/3 innings.

Sea Dogs’ right-handed reliever Christopher Troye (W, 1-0) earned the win after he pitched a scoreless seventh inning, with one walk and one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs plated nine of their runs in the first three innings and all 14 of their final output crossed home before the end of the fifth inning. After striking out the side in his first inning of work, Portland posted nine runs in the following two frames to push Thursday’s game out of reach in a hurry.

Van Eyk plunked Sea Dogs designated hitter Ronald Rosario to start the bottom of the second inning and eventually came in to score on an RBI single by third baseman Luis Ravelo. Right fielder Caden Rose reached on a fielding error to set up an RBI double by left fielder Karson Simas to take a 2-0 lead. Portland added two more runs on a sacrifice fly and a groundout to bring the score to 4-0 though two innings.

Two straight baserunners set up a Ronald Rosario three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning. A broken-bat double from right fielder Corey Rosier plated another run before shortstop Mikey Romero plated Simas to make it a 9-0 score.

The Fisher Cats responded with two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out, two-RBI single from shortstop Eddinson Paulino to make it 9-2. The Cats threatened with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, but only plated one run on center fielder Jace Bohrofen’s walk, and it was 9-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Portland sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and the Fisher Cats committed three infield errors to fall behind, 14-3.

Three Fisher Cats arms made their season debuts with Geison Urbaez going 2-1/3 innings while allowing five unearned runs. Michael Dominguez retired five of the seven batters he faced on swinging strikeouts after 2-1/3 scoreless frames and one walk. Grayson Thurman pitched the final inning for New Hampshire and set down the Sea Dogs in order with one punchout.