Central grad’s boxing championship promise to grandfather was good as gold

Jassiah Francis, center, is flanked by his brother, DeCory, and his mother, Misty, after winning the New England Golden Gloves championship, in Lowell. (Courtesy photo)

MANCHESTER, NH — A high school student sat vigil at the hospital bedside of a grizzled warrior, a man preparing to have his arm raised in victory, for the final time.

It was April 2019, and then Central High School student Jassiah Francis was trying to come to grips with the impending loss of his grandfather, a man who’d been a deeply intricate part of his world.

Indeed, Joseph Francis played many roles in his grandson’s young life. He was a coach, mentor, surrogate father, role model and inspiration.

The pair also shared a love for boxing, a sport at which Joseph had excelled in his youth and in which he had taught and trained Jassiah and his older brother to participate.

It was with that shared passion on his heart that 16 year-old Jassiah Francis made a promise to his grandfather, before saying his final goodbye.

“I’m going to win the Golden Gloves for you,” he said.

It was not a new goal for the younger Francis. He’d dreamed of competing in the tournament his grandfather had won five times as an amateur fighter. As Jassiah had envisioned it playing out, his grandfather would be working his corner and joining him for an in-ring title celebration.

Martha and the late Joseph Francis Sr. provided a legacy of courage, service, commitment and toughness to their nine children and numerous grandchildren. (Courtesy photo)

Fate had other plans. Joseph Francis was felled by a brain aneurism at age 73, before Jassiah had the chance to make his competitive debut.

Still, as he wrestled with grief and anger in his grandfather’s hospital room that night, he understood his assignment. He promised his grandfather he would finish what they had begun together.

Earlier this month, at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Jassiah Francis made good on that promise, winning the New England Golden Gloves championship in the Heavyweight division. The six-foot, 224-pounder won four fights in the tournament, giving up at least 35 pounds to each opponents, and won his championship bout over Nick Martino by unanimous decision. His performance earned Francis the award for Outstanding Novice (fewer than 10 career fights) in the tournament.

Family members were on hand to share in the celebration, including Jassiah’s mother, Misty, his step-father, Ryson Deal, and his brother DeCory.

Jassiah Francis wins the New England Golden Gloves championship on March 6 at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, defeating Nicholas Martino by unanimous decision. Courtesy Photo

Family steeped in tradition

A full-blooded member of the Mi’kmaq tribe, Joseph Francis was born and raised on Prince Edward Island, Canada. As he grew, he developed the mental and physical toughness required to deal with the racism and ignorance faced by indigenous peoples in the mid-20th century.

“When he was young, he was sent to the Indian Residential School and he went through a lot of hardships there,” said Jassiah. “It was abusive, grueling and just not a good place to be. He endured a lot of trauma that most people don’t have to go through.”

Like so many of the hundreds of residential schools built across Canada for indigenous children, The Lennox Island Day School developed a reputation for its brutal treatment of students. Strappings and other types of beatings, along with isolation and humiliation were common forms of “discipline.”

According to Jassiah, the hardships and suffering Joseph endured helped to mold his character. But rather than a festering bitterness, what developed was a commitment to make a positive difference.

“It shaped his values and his wanting to be a better person and wanting to help people,” said Jassiah. “Being around him, he taught me and showed me a lot. He was basically my father, to me growing up. Our relationship was better than I could have ever asked for.

“We did everything together. He would show up to all my football games, even come to my practices. Wherever I was, he would try to be there, also. We were two peas in a pod.”

Joseph Francis Sr., who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for heroism. (Courtesy photo)

When he was older, Joseph Francis emigrated to the United States and was introduced to the sport of boxing at a local YMCA. His toughness and athleticism made Joseph a natural in the ring. He won the New England Golden Gloves five times and turned pro while still a teenager.

Joseph’s career was interrupted when he enlisted in the Marines and was shipped to Vietnam. But even on the other side of the world, his courage, toughness and iron will stood out. For his service, he was awarded two Purple Hearts, as well as the Bronze Star with Combat V for heroic efforts to save his platoon.

He returned home to raise a family with his wife, Martha, also a native of Prince Edward Island. The couple had nine children. Joseph continued to fight professionally but would ultimately transition into a role he was equally well suited to – that of trainer and coach.

Two of his students were daughters Misty and Fawn, and son Joey Jr. Later, Joseph would introduce Misty’s sons, DeCory and Jassiah, to boxing. DeCory started at 8 years old and Jassiah began at 4.

“I was at the gym 24/7 next to him, as a little kid,” said Jassiah.

Both Misty and Fawn would go on to compete in the Golden Gloves Tournament female division.

“I remember when my mom started training for ‘The Gloves’ and I was about 5 or 6. She’d be hitting the heavy bag and I’d be standing under her, hitting the bag, as well,” said Jassiah. “That’s when I started being a little more serious about wanting to train to fight and not just hang out at the gym.”

Jassiah Francis, right, along with his brother DeCory, left, and Uncle Joey Francis Jr. , center. (Courtesy photo)

Jassiah had other athletic interests growing up and didn’t fight competitively until after having graduated high school. He was a standout football player and shot-putter at Central High and went on to Plymouth State (Criminal Justice), where he played one season of football, before hanging up his pads and putting his focus on boxing.

Keeping to a training schedule hasn’t been easy, especially during the school year. It’s a long commute between classes at Plymouth State and training sessions with Mel Peabody and Sean Farley at the Haverhill Inner-City Boxing Club.

DeCory, 28, has also been active as an amateur boxer and has previously competed in the Golden Gloves. This year, however, DeCory chose not to compete in the tournament. Rather, he chose to commit his time to helping his brother train and fulfill his promise to their grandfather.

“He took a step back to help me go and try and win this year,” said Jassiah. “He knew that was my goal. So he took a step back, as an older brother, and he helped me prepare. He was like one of my coaches, he was one of my sparring partners. He helped break down my film. Anything I needed, he was there.

“But he’ll be preparing for next year’s Golden Gloves. We’ll both be able to fight in the same tournament.”

Jassiah Francis has his fists taped up prior to his New England Golden Gloves championship fight, last month in Lowell. (Courtesy photo)

Boxing, and beyond

At 22 years old, Jassiah is open to whatever opportunities may open up in boxing. He has a fight scheduled for later this month in Danvers, looking to improve on his 5-2-0 record. He’s planning to move into the Open Division for the 2026 Golden Gloves.

The 2028 Olympic Trials are probably too far down the road, as he anticipates likely turning pro before then. But he is anxious to participate in bigger tournaments, giving him a chance to test his skills with fighters from around the country.

One advantage Jassiah will always have over his opponents will be his family. With so many fighters in the fold, the support they provide is not just emotional but practical, as well.

“It’s not just me out there. It’s me fighting but I’ve got my whole family behind me,” he said. “My mom, my aunt, my uncle, my brother – they all fought. So, they’re all available for any tips about fighting, any questions I have about being in the ring. They’re there to calm any nerves I have, because they’ve all been there.”

And as his boxing career moves forward, Francis continues toward his degree in Criminal Justice, on schedule to graduate in Spring 2026. He’s hoping to parlay his degree into a career in juvenile probation, helping young people get back on track and stay on track.

By instilling positive values and changing lives for the better, Jassiah Francis plans to honor the legacy passed to him by the heroic Mi’kmaq warrior who lives on in his heart.